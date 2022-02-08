Garena Free Fire redeem code for today (8 February): How to get free Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

Free Fire offers a plethora of in-game items that users can acquire through the use of diamonds. Other alternatives available include events and redeem codes. Events require more time and effort, and most players prefer to use redeem codes instead.

Many players eagerly look forward to the release of redeem codes. Most of the time, these provide gun crates and vouchers, but they can also contain diamonds, characters, and other rewards.

Garena Free Fire redeem code for today (8 February 2022)

1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate (Image via Garena)

Redeem code – 3HSZDHVXGX6B

Rewards – 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

Server – Europe

This code was tested at the time of writing this article and confirmed to be functional.

All Free Fire redeem codes are server-specific in the sense that they do not work globally and are limited to given regions/servers. If a player attempts to use a code that has not been published for their server, they will receive an error message informing them that the code cannot be used in their region.

Easy steps to get rewards using the Free Fire redeem code

You may earn the rewards by following the instructions outlined below:

You need to log in first (Image via Garena)

Step 1: You can start by accessing the Free Fire Rewards Redemption page using this link. You will be presented with multiple options to sign in to your account.

Those who have been using a guest account will need to access settings within the game to bind their ID to one of the available options and then access the website.

Next paste the new redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once logged in, you must enter the redeem code provided above in the text field. It is best to paste the code directly to avoid any typos.

Step 3: You may redeem the coupon by clicking the confirm button. If the redemption is successful, a dialog box will inform you of the rewards.

Step 4: Finally, you may open the game and access your account to collect the items through the mail section.

The crate can be opened from the vault section to receive a P90 or XM8 gun skin.

