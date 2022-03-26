Garena Free Fire redeem codes list and how to use them in March 2022

In Free Fire, not all gamers can afford to buy in-game cosmetics like costume bundles, weapon skins, gloo wall skins, etc. But the fact is that everyone wants to have them. The financial limitations compel them to rely on alternatives to get these exclusive items for free.

Among several other ways, in-game events and redeem codes are two of the most efficient ones to get freebies. However, most players prefer the latter as it is the easiest way to earn rewards without wasting time. But it has some bad aspects too.

Due to server restrictions and time limitations, it becomes pretty laborious to find a working one. In the meantime, if users successfully do so, they can claim free rewards instantly.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should play the MAX version instead.

Garena Free Fire redeem code list to get free items (March 2022)

Here is a list of redeem codes that can provide users with a bunch of bundles, skins, characters, and more rewards for absolutely free:

Skins

FF11WFNPP956

FFESP5M1MVBN

FF10617KGUF9

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11NJN5YS3E

MSJX8VM25B95

W4GPFVK2MR2C

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

9BYDPUM5WK6Z

XLMMVSBNV6YC

Vouchers

FFPL72XC2SWE

FFAC2YXE6RF2

TFF9VNU6UD9J

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Bundles

FF11DAKX4WHV

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF119MB3PFA5

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF10617KGUF9

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

Time-limited rewards

YXY3EGTLHGJX

B6IYCTNH4PV3

W0JJAFV3TU5E

WLSGJXS5KFYR

3IBBMSL7AK8G

Disclaimer: The codes listed above may or may not work for specific users due to server restrictions and time limitations/expiry dates.

Steps to use redeem codes in March 2022

Users can follow the steps below to use the redeem codes:

Step 1: First, copy the redeem code from the given list, confirming that the code is 12 characters.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire rewards redemption site. You may go via this link.

Official landing page to redeem Free Fire codes (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Step 3: To proceed, you must log in. There are six options to do so. i.e Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple, and Twitter.

Note: The ultimate reason for logging in is to link your Free Fire ID to the rewards redemption site. Therefore, gamers must use the option they have made their FF ID with. For example, if your FF account is linked to Facebook, use the same Facebook login credentials on this page.

Paste the code here to redeem (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Step 4: After linking successfully, you will see a text box. Just paste the code that you copied earlier. You may type it carefully.

Step 5: Subsequently, click on the 'Confirm' button.

Note: An error message might pop up saying that the code is invalid or expired due to the earlier mentioned reasons. In that case, wait for the other codes to arrive.

