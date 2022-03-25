5 best Free Fire characters for Ranked mode after OB33 update

On 23 March, Free Fire's OB33 update arrived with numerous new features and optimizations. In any open beta (OB) update, characters have been a key focus of gamers as their abilities have a vital role in the battleground and any changes in them may affect gameplay and tactics.

There are a total of seven characters whose abilities have been altered in the OB33 version to establish balance in the battle royale. Among these, A124 and Steffie's skills have been enormously edited. Therefore, choosing the perfect character for tough ranked matches comes as a top priority after this major change.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should play the MAX version instead.

Top 5 Free Fire characters for Ranked mode after OB33 update include Nikita, Rafael, and more

The update has made no changes to characters like Wukong, Skyler, Alok, Chrono, etc., and thus they are still best in their places of implementation. But adopting new elements can make players even better than in the past. Hence, they should go deeper into the update.

5) Nikita

Nikita is best for SMG users (Image via Garena)

Ability: Firearms Expert

Nikita's updated Firearms Expert ability can be helpful to SMG users. Once it is equipped, the reload speed of all the guns increases by 24%. Additionally, the final six bullets of the user's SMG will cause 20% more damage to the foes. It's a passive skill that will work throughout the battle.

4) Rafael

Rafael is a silent killer (Image via Garena)

Ability: Dead Silent

Rafael has been a rising character in Free Fire and after its upgrade in the OB33 patch, it has gotten a separate glimpse. Rafael's Dead Silent creates a silencing effect when using Snipers and Marksman rifles. Furthermore, successful shots can cause enemies to bleed 90% faster.

It is a must for snipers and marksman rifle users. In addition, the bleeding effect has increased its power significantly. However, his abilities should be used in Duo and Squad matches to achieve maximum efficiency.

3) Skyler

Skyler also increases HP notably (Image via Garena)

Ability: Riptide Rhythm

Skyler's front-facing sonic wave can damage up to five gloo walls within a range of 100-meters. Also, users recover 9 HP for each gloo wall deployed by them. Riptide Rhythm can be used again after every 40 seconds. Players should remember that similar effects do not stack.

Skyler is best for close and mid-range battles. Hence, gamers can use it in both BR and CS Ranked modes.

2) Wukong

Wukong can do a 1v4 clutch easily (Image via Garena)

Ability: Camouflage

Lasting for 15 seconds, while using Wukong's Camouflage, users transform into a bush with a movement speed that gets reduced by 20%. Meanwhile, if the user attacks, the transformation ends immediately.

It has a very long cooldown (CD) time of 200 seconds. However, the CD resets when the user takes down an enemy, making it a magnificent Free Fire character. While in the bush state, the enemies' default aim gets disabled that helps in clutch scenes.

1) A124

The AI robot can disable others' skills (Image via Garena)

Ability: Thrill Of Battle

A124's abilities have been absolutely reworked in the Free Fire OB33 update. Previously, it could only increase the EP conversion rate. Now, after being updated, while using the Thrill Of Battle, players can unleash an 8-meter electromagnetic wave that disables enemies' skill activation and interrupts their interaction countdown.

The effect lasts for 30 seconds. However, the cooldown time is only 50 seconds. In the coming days, it is likely that the players will change their older tactics and create a new one due to this character's ability.

Note: The Free Fire character abilities described are at their maximum level. The article solely reflects the author's opinion.

