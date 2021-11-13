×
Garena Free Fire redeem codes released in 2021 so far for Indian and other regions

Numerous codes were released in 2021 (Image via Free Fire)
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified Nov 13, 2021 02:35 PM IST
Feature

Garena periodically releases Free Fire redeem codes, and utilizing them can provide players with various gifts. However, they are subject to a server limitation, implying that the codes can only be used on the provided server.

This year, many codes were published, providing users with exclusive goodies such as cosmetics, skins, and more. Here’s a complete list of them.

List of all Free Fire redeem codes released in 2021 so far

Indian server

  1. XUW3FNK7AV8N
  2. YXY3EGTLHGJX
  3. FFBCT7P7N2P2
  4. FFPLNZUWMALS
  5. FFBCJVGJJ6VP
  6. B6IYCTNH4PV3
  7. W0JJAFV3TU5E
  8. TJ57OSSDN5AP
  9. FFBCLP5S98AW
  10. FFICDCTSL5FT
  11. FFBCLY4LNC4B
  12. FF10GCGXRNHY
  13. FFPLOWHANSMA
  14. FFTILM659NZB
  15. WLSGJXS5KFYR
  16. SARG886AV5GR
  17. FFPLUED93XRT
  18. 3IBBMSL7AK8G
  19. FFBCLQ6S7W25
  20. FFBCZD9RDP44
  21. FFBCLAK9KYGM
  22. FFPLFMSJDKEL
  23. R9UVPEYJOXZX
  24. FFPLPQXXENMS
  25. FFICJGW9NKYT
  26. ESX24ADSGM4K
  27. FFCO8BS5JW2D
  28. FFBCAC836MAC
  29. 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
  30. X99TK56XDJ4X

Other servers

  1. ECSMH8ZK763Q
  2. JX5NQCM7U5CH
  3. VDVCTHUMTEYK
  4. M5MPQVBRFGQR
  5. 84J9EYTYFSMV
  6. 2BEMBE4TXU4P
  7. PR59EZW4HSZ9
  8. X59F7V6987MA
  9. GH7N3ZKCFA7Q
  10. EV4S2C7MMA52
  11. WDYMTRUWFU34
  12. 4MZJ669AXEEU
  13. BQ3679972QVT
  14. VBWVF9MG7EGT
  15. HEJT6AYNCDXU
  16. 42TPG5PJQF6N
  17. N8XDCTJ36M26
  18. GY359T7Y9EXM
  19. 98V26BZA2UA5
  20. 8ZUGJWY6WFCT
  21. 76AVUN8V4YVF
  22. 7HRRYQ8ZSXHE
  23. YSYGNT683K9A
  24. JEB45G79CFSF
  25. P46CW7WM2TVA
  26. UDE36JUTXTAK
  27. WHAHXTENCKCM
  28. TXRKM22AWE9J
  29. PACJJTUA29UU
  30. LH3DHG87XU5U
  31. BPDSDHCXPXWT
  32. UBJJ2A7G23L6:
  33. 5KHJ8U3RNP42
  34. 8QW6TDX2D8A4
  35. FF8M82QK7C2M
  36. FV385V6HXJ97
  37. KNRZ89SXFG9S
  38. FF9MN7P8EUCH
  39. FF9M2GF14CBF
  40. FF9MJ476HHXE
  41. FF9MJ31CXKRG
  42. FF9MPGS385PS
  43. FF10KB849VXB
  44. FF107NQ4X9U3
  45. FF10X5A89WNF
  46. FFESP5M1MVBN
  47. FF10X5A89WNF
  48. FF10TD3CCA4R
  49. FFESP5M9ZXSQ
  50. FF9MA3VCZDWC
  51. FF8MBDXPVCB1
  52. FFESPORTSJLC
  53. FFESPORTSSQA
  54. Z63GWUBME7GH
  55. MCPHPVEB4GUQ
  56. MCPPU2ZGBRKG
  57. MCPGPJ2A9W9J
  58. 8NARH5K2T6SP
  59. MCPBKGXUA5YU
  60. MCPB3F6HPZQD
  61. TJTWDZN42QNG
  62. RE7RDNR8H9PB
  63. DRQHK85G59ER
  64. XUQXUKZTVR7R
  65. FE8AMK6NZWDY
  66. 726HS43XERPS
  67. TG6UFWHZCZ22
  68. A3UAV4WUKZQF
  69. FFMCLJESSCR7
  70. FFMC5GZ8S3JC
  71. FFMC2SJLKXSB
  72. FFMC6UR5ZNJQ
  73. HZX8SUTD33VN
  74. HK9XP6XTE2ET
  75. SJ2VRWXTA2HG
  76. WFGRW9J7CKJQ
  77. GY52RK7ATA5R
  78. NKSC7G8C2QM5
  79. W4GPFVK2MR2C
  80. VT2ZXFGPKXK6
  81. FTMKYMJEX657
  82. WMWT8A96RHDF
  83. 245QMX2MXSZN
  84. FF7MUY4ME6SC
  85. SARG886AV5GR
  86. FF65HAZ8KG8H
  87. REYJC692CEWL
  88. 3SAG9JQBJWYS
  89. G3MKNDD24G9D
  90. RRF6WMKMDPJV
  91. 6XMNG242VMKV
  92. PCNF5CQBAJLK
  93. VNY3MQWNKEGU
  94. U8S47JGJH5MG
  95. HP5DXHQANLB5
  96. H28UZG5ATK2R
  97. ED22KT2GRQDY
  98. FFBCLQ6S7W25
  99. ZH6CDBXFDSPN
  100. FFESPORTS3MU
  101. FFICDCTSL5FT
  102. 3CYSQQ95YTWK
  103. GZ3SLYFGTD8X
  104. LL7VDMX363YK
  105. FF6M1L8SQAUY
  106. 8G2YJS3TWKUB
  107. FFTILM659NZB
  108. 5G9GCY97UUD4
  109. QUZ5MJPPY92E
  110. 7ZG488RUDDWV
  111. UGAXG6SWLZSK
  112. 5UNZ5A94DCTZ
  113. WTZ3LM8W3SWC
  114. 487P8ZVGZGEA
  115. FFBC2T35EPWZ
  116. V8R9H22KH3JB
  117. 9GJT66GNDCLN
  118. FFBCEGMPC3HZ
  119. FFBCC4QWKLL9
  120. NVVX4TSQJ38F
  121. WXWYSJTPBMB5
  122. TNWDTUV92P22
  123. 86ZJZPV6HKLV
  124. FFBCJVGJJ6VP
  125. FFBCZD9RDP44
  126. FFBCAC836MAC
  127. EW529ALDLWWS
  128. 7LE4KVYCYNLY
  129. H44BY3RXF8MV
  130. G8WQQVLMJSBN
  131. FFBCLP5S98AW
  132. FFBCLY4LNC4B
  133. FFBCLAK9KYGM
  134. XFHG6E93SADY
  135. 67G8VDLFTHUJ
  136. S7EA7G2UCW94
  137. 4M2ZVXNLJTHP
  138. FFBCT7P7N2P2
  139. RXF2EQ8BUHJ7
  140. HXVDEU6EPW5X

Disclaimer: Since these codes were released during the year, they might have expired and wouldn’t work. As a result, an error will show up on the screens of the players.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes

Follow these steps to claim the rewards using the redeem codes:

Step 1: Go to Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site and login using the platform linked to your account.

Sign in through any one platform (Image via Free Fire)
Step 2: Next, you need to enter the redeem code in the text field and press the “Confirm” button.

Tap &ldquo;Confirm&rdquo; after entering the redeem code (Image via Free Fire)
Tap “Confirm” after entering the redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After a successful redemption, the items will be sent to your Free Fire account via the in-game mail.

Note: Guest accounts do not work, and to use the Free Fire redeem code, it is required that you have an account that is linked to one of the platforms.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
