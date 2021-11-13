Garena Free Fire redeem codes released in 2021 so far for Indian and other regions

Garena periodically releases Free Fire redeem codes, and utilizing them can provide players with various gifts. However, they are subject to a server limitation, implying that the codes can only be used on the provided server.

This year, many codes were published, providing users with exclusive goodies such as cosmetics, skins, and more. Here’s a complete list of them.

List of all Free Fire redeem codes released in 2021 so far

Indian server

XUW3FNK7AV8N YXY3EGTLHGJX FFBCT7P7N2P2 FFPLNZUWMALS FFBCJVGJJ6VP B6IYCTNH4PV3 W0JJAFV3TU5E TJ57OSSDN5AP FFBCLP5S98AW FFICDCTSL5FT FFBCLY4LNC4B FF10GCGXRNHY FFPLOWHANSMA FFTILM659NZB WLSGJXS5KFYR SARG886AV5GR FFPLUED93XRT 3IBBMSL7AK8G FFBCLQ6S7W25 FFBCZD9RDP44 FFBCLAK9KYGM FFPLFMSJDKEL R9UVPEYJOXZX FFPLPQXXENMS FFICJGW9NKYT ESX24ADSGM4K FFCO8BS5JW2D FFBCAC836MAC 4ST1ZTBE2RP9 X99TK56XDJ4X

Other servers

ECSMH8ZK763Q JX5NQCM7U5CH VDVCTHUMTEYK M5MPQVBRFGQR 84J9EYTYFSMV 2BEMBE4TXU4P PR59EZW4HSZ9 X59F7V6987MA GH7N3ZKCFA7Q EV4S2C7MMA52 WDYMTRUWFU34 4MZJ669AXEEU BQ3679972QVT VBWVF9MG7EGT HEJT6AYNCDXU 42TPG5PJQF6N N8XDCTJ36M26 GY359T7Y9EXM 98V26BZA2UA5 8ZUGJWY6WFCT 76AVUN8V4YVF 7HRRYQ8ZSXHE YSYGNT683K9A JEB45G79CFSF P46CW7WM2TVA UDE36JUTXTAK WHAHXTENCKCM TXRKM22AWE9J PACJJTUA29UU LH3DHG87XU5U BPDSDHCXPXWT UBJJ2A7G23L6: 5KHJ8U3RNP42 8QW6TDX2D8A4 FF8M82QK7C2M FV385V6HXJ97 KNRZ89SXFG9S FF9MN7P8EUCH FF9M2GF14CBF FF9MJ476HHXE FF9MJ31CXKRG FF9MPGS385PS FF10KB849VXB FF107NQ4X9U3 FF10X5A89WNF FFESP5M1MVBN FF10X5A89WNF FF10TD3CCA4R FFESP5M9ZXSQ FF9MA3VCZDWC FF8MBDXPVCB1 FFESPORTSJLC FFESPORTSSQA Z63GWUBME7GH MCPHPVEB4GUQ MCPPU2ZGBRKG MCPGPJ2A9W9J 8NARH5K2T6SP MCPBKGXUA5YU MCPB3F6HPZQD TJTWDZN42QNG RE7RDNR8H9PB DRQHK85G59ER XUQXUKZTVR7R FE8AMK6NZWDY 726HS43XERPS TG6UFWHZCZ22 A3UAV4WUKZQF FFMCLJESSCR7 FFMC5GZ8S3JC FFMC2SJLKXSB FFMC6UR5ZNJQ HZX8SUTD33VN HK9XP6XTE2ET SJ2VRWXTA2HG WFGRW9J7CKJQ GY52RK7ATA5R NKSC7G8C2QM5 W4GPFVK2MR2C VT2ZXFGPKXK6 FTMKYMJEX657 WMWT8A96RHDF 245QMX2MXSZN FF7MUY4ME6SC SARG886AV5GR FF65HAZ8KG8H REYJC692CEWL 3SAG9JQBJWYS G3MKNDD24G9D RRF6WMKMDPJV 6XMNG242VMKV PCNF5CQBAJLK VNY3MQWNKEGU U8S47JGJH5MG HP5DXHQANLB5 H28UZG5ATK2R ED22KT2GRQDY FFBCLQ6S7W25 ZH6CDBXFDSPN FFESPORTS3MU FFICDCTSL5FT 3CYSQQ95YTWK GZ3SLYFGTD8X LL7VDMX363YK FF6M1L8SQAUY 8G2YJS3TWKUB FFTILM659NZB 5G9GCY97UUD4 QUZ5MJPPY92E 7ZG488RUDDWV UGAXG6SWLZSK 5UNZ5A94DCTZ WTZ3LM8W3SWC 487P8ZVGZGEA FFBC2T35EPWZ V8R9H22KH3JB 9GJT66GNDCLN FFBCEGMPC3HZ FFBCC4QWKLL9 NVVX4TSQJ38F WXWYSJTPBMB5 TNWDTUV92P22 86ZJZPV6HKLV FFBCJVGJJ6VP FFBCZD9RDP44 FFBCAC836MAC EW529ALDLWWS 7LE4KVYCYNLY H44BY3RXF8MV G8WQQVLMJSBN FFBCLP5S98AW FFBCLY4LNC4B FFBCLAK9KYGM XFHG6E93SADY 67G8VDLFTHUJ S7EA7G2UCW94 4M2ZVXNLJTHP FFBCT7P7N2P2 RXF2EQ8BUHJ7 HXVDEU6EPW5X

Disclaimer: Since these codes were released during the year, they might have expired and wouldn’t work. As a result, an error will show up on the screens of the players.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes

Follow these steps to claim the rewards using the redeem codes:

Step 1: Go to Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site and login using the platform linked to your account.

Sign in through any one platform (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you need to enter the redeem code in the text field and press the “Confirm” button.

Tap “Confirm” after entering the redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After a successful redemption, the items will be sent to your Free Fire account via the in-game mail.

Note: Guest accounts do not work, and to use the Free Fire redeem code, it is required that you have an account that is linked to one of the platforms.

