Garena Free Fire redeem codes released in 2021 so far for Indian and other regions

Garena periodically releases Free Fire redeem codes, and utilizing them can provide players with various gifts. However, they are subject to a server limitation, implying that the codes can only be used on the provided server.
This year, many codes were published, providing users with exclusive goodies such as cosmetics, skins, and more. Here’s a complete list of them.
List of all Free Fire redeem codes released in 2021 so far
Indian server
- XUW3FNK7AV8N
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- FFBCT7P7N2P2
- FFPLNZUWMALS
- FFBCJVGJJ6VP
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- TJ57OSSDN5AP
- FFBCLP5S98AW
- FFICDCTSL5FT
- FFBCLY4LNC4B
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- FFPLOWHANSMA
- FFTILM659NZB
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- FFPLUED93XRT
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
- FFBCLQ6S7W25
- FFBCZD9RDP44
- FFBCLAK9KYGM
- FFPLFMSJDKEL
- R9UVPEYJOXZX
- FFPLPQXXENMS
- FFICJGW9NKYT
- ESX24ADSGM4K
- FFCO8BS5JW2D
- FFBCAC836MAC
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- X99TK56XDJ4X
Other servers
- ECSMH8ZK763Q
- JX5NQCM7U5CH
- VDVCTHUMTEYK
- M5MPQVBRFGQR
- 84J9EYTYFSMV
- 2BEMBE4TXU4P
- PR59EZW4HSZ9
- X59F7V6987MA
- GH7N3ZKCFA7Q
- EV4S2C7MMA52
- WDYMTRUWFU34
- 4MZJ669AXEEU
- BQ3679972QVT
- VBWVF9MG7EGT
- HEJT6AYNCDXU
- 42TPG5PJQF6N
- N8XDCTJ36M26
- GY359T7Y9EXM
- 98V26BZA2UA5
- 8ZUGJWY6WFCT
- 76AVUN8V4YVF
- 7HRRYQ8ZSXHE
- YSYGNT683K9A
- JEB45G79CFSF
- P46CW7WM2TVA
- UDE36JUTXTAK
- WHAHXTENCKCM
- TXRKM22AWE9J
- PACJJTUA29UU
- LH3DHG87XU5U
- BPDSDHCXPXWT
- UBJJ2A7G23L6:
- 5KHJ8U3RNP42
- 8QW6TDX2D8A4
- FF8M82QK7C2M
- FV385V6HXJ97
- KNRZ89SXFG9S
- FF9MN7P8EUCH
- FF9M2GF14CBF
- FF9MJ476HHXE
- FF9MJ31CXKRG
- FF9MPGS385PS
- FF10KB849VXB
- FF107NQ4X9U3
- FF10X5A89WNF
- FFESP5M1MVBN
- FF10TD3CCA4R
- FFESP5M9ZXSQ
- FF9MA3VCZDWC
- FF8MBDXPVCB1
- FFESPORTSJLC
- FFESPORTSSQA
- Z63GWUBME7GH
- MCPHPVEB4GUQ
- MCPPU2ZGBRKG
- MCPGPJ2A9W9J
- 8NARH5K2T6SP
- MCPBKGXUA5YU
- MCPB3F6HPZQD
- TJTWDZN42QNG
- RE7RDNR8H9PB
- DRQHK85G59ER
- XUQXUKZTVR7R
- FE8AMK6NZWDY
- 726HS43XERPS
- TG6UFWHZCZ22
- A3UAV4WUKZQF
- FFMCLJESSCR7
- FFMC5GZ8S3JC
- FFMC2SJLKXSB
- FFMC6UR5ZNJQ
- HZX8SUTD33VN
- HK9XP6XTE2ET
- SJ2VRWXTA2HG
- WFGRW9J7CKJQ
- GY52RK7ATA5R
- NKSC7G8C2QM5
- W4GPFVK2MR2C
- VT2ZXFGPKXK6
- FTMKYMJEX657
- WMWT8A96RHDF
- 245QMX2MXSZN
- FF7MUY4ME6SC
- FF65HAZ8KG8H
- REYJC692CEWL
- 3SAG9JQBJWYS
- G3MKNDD24G9D
- RRF6WMKMDPJV
- 6XMNG242VMKV
- PCNF5CQBAJLK
- VNY3MQWNKEGU
- U8S47JGJH5MG
- HP5DXHQANLB5
- H28UZG5ATK2R
- ED22KT2GRQDY
- ZH6CDBXFDSPN
- FFESPORTS3MU
- 3CYSQQ95YTWK
- GZ3SLYFGTD8X
- LL7VDMX363YK
- FF6M1L8SQAUY
- 8G2YJS3TWKUB
- 5G9GCY97UUD4
- QUZ5MJPPY92E
- 7ZG488RUDDWV
- UGAXG6SWLZSK
- 5UNZ5A94DCTZ
- WTZ3LM8W3SWC
- 487P8ZVGZGEA
- FFBC2T35EPWZ
- V8R9H22KH3JB
- 9GJT66GNDCLN
- FFBCEGMPC3HZ
- FFBCC4QWKLL9
- NVVX4TSQJ38F
- WXWYSJTPBMB5
- TNWDTUV92P22
- 86ZJZPV6HKLV
- EW529ALDLWWS
- 7LE4KVYCYNLY
- H44BY3RXF8MV
- G8WQQVLMJSBN
- XFHG6E93SADY
- 67G8VDLFTHUJ
- S7EA7G2UCW94
- 4M2ZVXNLJTHP
- RXF2EQ8BUHJ7
- HXVDEU6EPW5X
Disclaimer: Since these codes were released during the year, they might have expired and wouldn’t work. As a result, an error will show up on the screens of the players.
How to use Free Fire redeem codes
Follow these steps to claim the rewards using the redeem codes:
Step 1: Go to Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site and login using the platform linked to your account.
Step 2: Next, you need to enter the redeem code in the text field and press the “Confirm” button.
Step 3: After a successful redemption, the items will be sent to your Free Fire account via the in-game mail.
Note: Guest accounts do not work, and to use the Free Fire redeem code, it is required that you have an account that is linked to one of the platforms.