Garena Free Fire redeem codes released in 2022 so far

Two of the most attractive Free Fire redeem code rewards (Image via Garena)
Modified Mar 09, 2022 11:57 AM IST
In addition to events, redeem codes have consistently been at the top of the list for Free Fire players looking to earn freebies. The majority of the time, they are twelve characters in length and are intended to be utilized through the official website.

Some of the codes provide incentives that would have otherwise required the players to empty their wallets if they were to purchase them straight from the store. However, such codes have minimal validity, which often poses a challenge. Gamers are always on their toes looking for them.

Free Fire redeem codes released in 2022

List of codes released in 2022 (Image via Garena)
  • SGBEATZKVSVA
  • 9EHEENMRY32U
  • FFPLWHSYDQQM
  • 22NSM7UGSZM7
  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
  • 94UBT7YAGUHZ
  • KNNAAMTJSMWS
  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ
  • XT2SMB3YDWE2
  • FFPLPQLAMXNS
  • TUJ9Z4G8Y7D4
  • UHEVKNBJCRFP
  • QCCQ6VVRK6HD
  • WJZDJ8HQRJAK
  • FFPLWERNSHLT
  • UBB4UFUHBD9P
  • 53M955JG4KTD
  • 3HSZDHVXGX6B
  • SGBEATZJ682R
  • WJ7AGANR8ASK
  • 8HKNP6QR723U
  • JZEWA4GYQDWV
  • FFPLOJEUFHSI
  • B6Q8VY2TJUCM
  • SCHVRR6U7B2V
  • SGBEATZSD85N
  • C7QJDSV9779Q
  • FFPLIWUWUNSH
  • FFPL72XC2SWE
  • 4PVBSRG9ETBF
  • TDNDM4K2HSEP
  • FJHMP4KVEMV9
  • FFCP9MH2QSJK
  • 7BTQH3ZX92AH
  • FFPLWIEDUSNH
  • FF119MB3PFA5
  • SFS29ERU9TDS
  • SGBEATZB3VPR
  • FFCPNZ34BZJW
  • SSUPTVP3HV9X
  • B3G7A22TWDR7X
  • DM7Z79JEA896

Note: These Free Fire redeem codes have been released since the beginning of the year for several regions. As a result, they may have already expired and are no longer functional.

Guide to collecting the rewards

After finding an active redeem code for their server, the bulk of the players' work is accomplished. They can use them to obtain the prizes by following this procedure:

Step 1: Gamers should visit the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site. They can simply click on this link to be redirected to the web page in case of any confusion.

There are six different options to log in (Image via Garena)
Step 2: Players who are still using a guest account cannot redeem the rewards because it is mandatory to sign in first. There are six options given to the users: VK, Apple ID, Google, Huawei ID, Twitter, and Facebook.

Step 3: After signing in, players can enter a valid redeem code for their region.

These codes are only valid on specific servers and are not meant to be used worldwide. If players try to use the code for another location, they will come across an error.

Step 4: When gamers click the confirm button, a dialog window will appear notifying whether they have been successful or not.

The rewards are generally reflected in the mailbox within a few minutes. Additionally, if the code becomes invalid, there is no way to get the given reward due to the error.

Edited by Shaheen Banu
