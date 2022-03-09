Garena Free Fire redeem codes released in 2022 so far

In addition to events, redeem codes have consistently been at the top of the list for Free Fire players looking to earn freebies. The majority of the time, they are twelve characters in length and are intended to be utilized through the official website.

Some of the codes provide incentives that would have otherwise required the players to empty their wallets if they were to purchase them straight from the store. However, such codes have minimal validity, which often poses a challenge. Gamers are always on their toes looking for them.

Free Fire redeem codes released in 2022

List of codes released in 2022 (Image via Garena)

SGBEATZKVSVA

9EHEENMRY32U

FFPLWHSYDQQM

22NSM7UGSZM7

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

94UBT7YAGUHZ

KNNAAMTJSMWS

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

XT2SMB3YDWE2

FFPLPQLAMXNS

TUJ9Z4G8Y7D4

UHEVKNBJCRFP

QCCQ6VVRK6HD

WJZDJ8HQRJAK

FFPLWERNSHLT

UBB4UFUHBD9P

53M955JG4KTD

3HSZDHVXGX6B

SGBEATZJ682R

WJ7AGANR8ASK

8HKNP6QR723U

JZEWA4GYQDWV

FFPLOJEUFHSI

B6Q8VY2TJUCM

SCHVRR6U7B2V

SGBEATZSD85N

C7QJDSV9779Q

FFPLIWUWUNSH

FFPL72XC2SWE

4PVBSRG9ETBF

TDNDM4K2HSEP

FJHMP4KVEMV9

FFCP9MH2QSJK

7BTQH3ZX92AH

FFPLWIEDUSNH

FF119MB3PFA5

SFS29ERU9TDS

SGBEATZB3VPR

FFCPNZ34BZJW

SSUPTVP3HV9X

B3G7A22TWDR7X

DM7Z79JEA896

Note: These Free Fire redeem codes have been released since the beginning of the year for several regions. As a result, they may have already expired and are no longer functional.

Guide to collecting the rewards

After finding an active redeem code for their server, the bulk of the players' work is accomplished. They can use them to obtain the prizes by following this procedure:

Step 1: Gamers should visit the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site. They can simply click on this link to be redirected to the web page in case of any confusion.

There are six different options to log in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Players who are still using a guest account cannot redeem the rewards because it is mandatory to sign in first. There are six options given to the users: VK, Apple ID, Google, Huawei ID, Twitter, and Facebook.

Step 3: After signing in, players can enter a valid redeem code for their region.

These codes are only valid on specific servers and are not meant to be used worldwide. If players try to use the code for another location, they will come across an error.

Step 4: When gamers click the confirm button, a dialog window will appear notifying whether they have been successful or not.

The rewards are generally reflected in the mailbox within a few minutes. Additionally, if the code becomes invalid, there is no way to get the given reward due to the error.

