Garena Free Fire redeem codes released for Asian servers in 2021 so far

The utilization of redeem codes is often considered the ideal solution for players looking for freebies in Free Fire. These are released by developers from time to time and can reward anything ranging from basic consumables to even exclusive diamonds and skins.

Unlike events where users have to achieve a particular target, redeem codes need to be directly claimed from the official website most of the time.

List of redeem code for Asian countries in 2021 so far

Note: Garena had released these redeem codes for India, Singapore, and Indonesia servers throughout the year. Many of these might have expired already.

Instructions to utilize the Free Fire redeem code

Here is the procedure that you need to follow to claim the rewards through the redemption code:

Step 1: Redeem codes must be utilized via the official website. You can search for the Rewards Redemption Site or use this link to visit it.

There are 6 available options on the Free Fire redemption site (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: You are required to sign in through one of the options provided on the website.

Enter the code and hit the confirm button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Simply enter the redeem code belonging to their region and hit the confirm button.

Step 4: Once the redemption process is complete, you can open the claim to collect the items.

Players with guest IDs should bind it to one of the following, and only then can they utilize the code: Facebook, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, and Huawei ID.

Expiry error: An error message stating that the code is invalid or redeemed will pop up after pressing the claim button.

Server restriction error: In this case, the error message will read, “This code cannot be used in your region.”

There is no available workaround for any of these cases.

