Garena Free Fire redeem codes released in July 2021 so far

There are numerous cosmetics, gun skins, characters, and more available in Free Fire. Not everyone can afford to buy diamonds for each of these purposes. However, the game offers a redeem code function that allows players to acquire a variety of items for free of cost.

Garena releases 12 character codes, usually during live streams and at events. Users should take advantage of them immediately so that they do not miss out on this opportunity.

Free Fire redeem codes for the Indian server

FFPLNZUWMALS – Bonus 50 Points power up FFPLOWHANSMA – Triple Captain power up FFPLPQXXENMS – Bonus 50 points power up FFPLFMSJDKEL – Triple Captain power-up FFPLUED93XRT – Diamond Royale Voucher and Double Skull Surfboard

Free Fire redeem code for other regions

FFMC2SJLKXSB – 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate FFMC6UR5ZNJQ – 2x Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate FFMC5GZ8S3JC – 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate ECSMH8ZK763Q – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher FFMCLJESSCR7 – 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate F2AYSAH5CCQH – 1x Weapon Royale Voucher FFMCF8XLVNKC – 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate FFMCVGNABCZ5 – 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crates C23Q2AGP9PH – 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate 5FBKP6U2A6VD - 4x MP40 – Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate 5XMJPG7RH49R – 3x Incubator Voucher HZRGAHAS5XQY – 2x Diamond Royale Voucher, 2x Incubator Voucher, and 2x Weapon Royale Voucher

Note: Garena released these codes throughout July and, therefore, might not work at present.

Steps for using redeem codes

Step 1: Some of the codes are meant to be used in-game. At the same time, most of these are supposed to be claimed from the Rewards Redemption Site. You can first head to the website using the link given below.

Website to use the redeem code: Click here.

Sign in through one of the platforms (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Sign in using one of the available methods and enter the code pertaining to your region/server.

Paste the redeem code pertaining to your region (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Next, tap the confirm button, and when a dialog box appears, click okay to complete the procedure.

It's essential to note that guest users cannot use the code from the website. In addition to this, when players try to use it for another region, they will face this error message, “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

If another error stating that the code is invalid or redeemed is displayed, it's likely that the code has already expired.

