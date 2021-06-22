Garena Free Fire redeem codes: Server restrictions, expiry, free rewards, and more

The use of Free Fire redeem codes is one of the best ways to get exclusive in-game items like skins, costumes and other cosmetics for free.

These alphanumeric codes are usually released by Garena via the game’s official social media handles or live streams.

This article takes a look at how players can use Free Fire redeem codes, the restrictions they will face, and much more.

Free Fire redeem codes server restrictions and expiry

Redeem codes only work for a specific period of time

A Free Fire redeem code only works on the specific server for which it has been released. Players who are not on that server will not be able to use them.

If players try to use a redeem code that is not meant for their server, they will encounter the following error:

“Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

Rewards Redemption Site and log-in options

Login options available on the Rewards Redemption Site

The Rewards Redemption Site is a website where Free Fire players can claim in-game rewards using redeem codes.

Free Fire redeem codes can only be used on the Rewards Redemption Site. Readers can click here to visit the website.

Players must log in to the website using a platform that has been linked to their Free Fire account. Here are the platforms available on the website:

Facebook VK Apple ID Huawei ID Google Twitter

Note: Guest account players need to link their Free Fire account to one of the above-mentioned platforms to be able to use redeem codes on the website.

How to claim rewards using Free Fire redeem codes

Players can follow these steps to claim rewards using Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Players must visit the official Rewards Redemption Site using the link provided above. They should then log in via one of the available platforms.

Step 2: Once players are logged in, they can enter the redeem code in the text field and click on the “Confirm” button.

Enter the Free Fire redeem code

Step 3: A pop-up message will appear on the screen, confirming the redemption process. Players should click on the “OK” button.

Step 4: The rewards will be sent to the player's Free Fire account within 24 hours. They can be claimed via the in-game mail section.

