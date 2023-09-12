Garena Free Fire codes for September 12, 2023: Get free vouchers and gloo wall skins

Free Fire redeem codes make it possible for players to get rewards with little effort. Garena releases new ones occasionally, but they generally have a short validity period, so players must utilize them as soon as they have access to them. Upon using an active redeem code, gamers can get items like skins, costumes, diamonds, and more.

Players must remember that all the redeem codes released for the battle royale title have server restrictions. For this reason, they will only be able to use redeem codes that are meant for their specific server.

Free Fire redeem codes for September 12, 2023

The Free Fire redeem codes listed below offer free vouchers and gloo wall skins:

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

TDK4JWN6RD6

XFW4Z6Q882WY

E2F86ZREMK49

2FG94YCW9VMV

FFDBGQWPNHJX

4TPQRDQJHVP4

HFNSJ6W74Z48

WD2ATK3ZEA55

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

Gloo wall skins

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FFCMCPSBN9CU

Note: The Free Fire redeem codes above have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions. Thus, they may not function for everyone.

Detailed steps on using Free Fire redeem codes

The Rewards Redemption Site is a platform where you can enter active redeem codes to get rewards. To use this website, all you have to do is sign in and go through a few steps.

Listed below are the steps that you can follow to complete the redemption process and receive rewards in your in-game accounts:

Step 1: Go to the Rewards Redemption Site. You can directly access it by heading to https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

The required login platform must be utilized to sign in to the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in using the platform associated with your in-game account. The platforms available to you on the website are as follows:

Facebook

VK

Google

Huawei ID

Apple ID

Twitter

You cannot use guest accounts on the Rewards Redemption Site. To become eligible to use redeem codes, you must link such accounts to any one of the platforms listed above.

Step 3: Type an active redeem code into the text box you see after logging in. It is better to copy and paste it to avoid mistakes.

You should place the code into the text field and then press "Confirm" (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Press "Confirm" to complete the redemption for the code you entered.

The rewards will be sent to your in-game mail section within 24 hours.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.