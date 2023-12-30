Garena Free Fire codes for December 30, 2023: Get free skins and characters

Due to a lack of diamonds, Free Fire players have no option but to rely on redeem codes to obtain free rewards. That explains the constant search among the game's community for these specific codes, and when a new one is revealed, people are delighted. Essentially, the codes can supply a wide range of freebies, such as skins, costumes, diamonds, and more.

You can employ a working code for the game by visiting the Rewards Redemption Site. Within 24 hours of a successful redemption, you will receive the items in your in-game accounts.

Free Fire redeem codes for December 30, 2023

Get skins and characters by employing Free Fire redeem codes specified below:

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF11WFNPP956

SARG886AV5GR

FF1164XNJZ2V

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF10GCGXRNHY

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10617KGUF9

FF119MB3PFA5

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF11DAKX4WHV

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11NJN5YS3E

ZRJAPH294KV5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

W0JJAFV3TU5E

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Note: The maximum usage limit, server limitations, and expiration dates of these Free Fire redeem codes are not specified. Therefore, they might not be suitable for everyone. If you encounter an error notice during the redemption process, you have no option other than waiting for new redeem codes.

Steps to utilize Free Fire redeem codes

The website created by Garena for redeeming codes is called the Rewards Redemption Site, and you can utilize the same to redeem the ones above. Here are the steps for the redemption procedure:

Step 1: Begin by accessing the game's official Rewards Redemption Site. You can search for the website or directly click here.

Select the relevant login choice from the available six (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The website's main page will display six login choices, and you must utilize the one associated with your in-game ID. Your options are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and X.

Since guest accounts won't work directly on the Rewards Redemption Site, you cannot employ them to use the redeem codes. Accordingly, if you are the owner of a guest account, link it to any one of the platforms to become eligible.

Step 3: You can now put the FF redeem code into the text field on the screen. Avoid any typing mistakes during input.

Click the "Confirm" button after inserting the Free Fire code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: The final part of the process is to click on the "Confirm" button. The status will soon be displayed.

If the status is positive, claim the rewards from the in-game mail section.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.