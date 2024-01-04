Garena Free Fire codes for January 4, 2024: Get free pets and skins

Diamonds are the in-game currency required to purchase premium items in Free Fire. Players who cannot afford them rely on free methods, such as the use of redeem codes, to acquire in-game items. Developer Garena usually drops redeem codes to celebrate certain viewership milestones and other special events related to the title.

The Rewards Redemption Site makes using a redeem code incredibly easy. If you correctly enter one on the website, the rewards associated with it will be delivered to your in-game account within a day.

Free Fire redeem codes for January 4, 2024

Listed below are the different Free Fire redeem codes you can use to get free pets and skins in the battle royale title:

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF11WFNPP956

SARG886AV5GR

FF1164XNJZ2V

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF10GCGXRNHY

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10617KGUF9

FF119MB3PFA5

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF11DAKX4WHV

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11NJN5YS3E

ZRJAPH294KV5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

W0JJAFV3TU5E

Note: Considering the unknown maximum usage limit, server limitations, and expiration dates of these Free Fire redeem codes, they might not function for all players. If you face an error during redemption, you must wait for developer to release new redeem codes.

Steps of using Free Fire redeem codes

Using Free Fire redeem codes is not particularly difficult, and Garena has developed the Rewards Redemption Site website to simplify the process.

If you want to receive rewards from the FF redeem codes provided above, you can follow these steps:

Step 1: Head to the Rewards Redemption Site. You can directly visit the portal at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Go to the website and log in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: When you get to the website, you will find a list of platforms you can use to sign in. They are as follows:

Facebook

VK

Google

Huawei ID

Apple ID

X

If you have a guest account, you cannot use redeem codes on the portal. This is because it is necessary to link your account to one of the platforms. Go to the in-game settings to link your guest account.

Step 3: A text box will appear on the screen after you log in. Here, you can enter an active redeem code.

Click on the "Confirm" button after you enter the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Complete the redemption by pressing the “Confirm” button underneath the text field.

You can now open the battle royale title and claim the FF rewards from the in-game mail section.

