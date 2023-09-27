Garena Free Fire codes for September 27, 2023: Get free diamonds and pets

There are various methods that Free Fire players utilize to acquire free rewards. Among the many options available, redeem codes are preferred by many due to the simple procedure involved and the vast array of premium rewards that can be acquired from them. These specific codes are regularly released by Garena on special occasions via their social media handles and during livestreams of the game.

To utilize a working code, you need to visit the Rewards Redemption Site and complete the redemption procedure. After you successfully complete it, the items will be sent to you in 24 hours through the in-game mail section.

Free Fire redeem codes for September 27, 2023

The Free Fire redeem codes offered below will give you free diamonds and pets in the battle royale title:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

U8S47JGJH5MG

Note: The codes specified above may not work for everyone as a result of the unknown expiry dates and server restrictions.

Step-by-step guide to employing Free Fire redeem codes

The process to use redeem codes is not tedious, and you can quickly claim rewards fro them on the special Rewards Redemption Site. The steps you can follow to complete the redemption are provided below:

Step 1: You can get started by opening a web browser and proceeding to the Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en).

Use the necessary login choice on the website to move ahead (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once the site is done loading, you will notice six different login options: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter. You need to use the platform that is associated with your Free Fire account.

You must note that you cannot utilize guest accounts on the Rewards Redemption Site of the game. Garena has specified that you must bind your guest account to one of the available platforms to become eligible to use redeem codes.

Step 3: A text box will pop up, and you can place the code within the same. To avoid any typing errors, you should consider copying and pasting the code.

You can put the code into the text box (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Hit the Confirm button to proceed with the redemption. The status of the same will be shown in a dialog box.

If the dialog box on the screen indicates a successful redemption, then the rewards associated with the code will get delivered to your in-game account in a few hours. However, a failure due to expiry or server restrictions would necessitate having to wait for newer codes.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.