Garena Free Fire codes for January 10, 2024: Get free characters and gloo wall skins

Free Fire redeem codes are among the few things players are always looking for. The primary reason behind their popularity is the fact that they provide a wide range of rewards at no cost. This means you can get free items in the game without spending diamonds, the main currency in the battle royale title.

Garena makes new redeem codes available occasionally. When one is released, you can use it on the Rewards Redemption Site. If the redemption is successful, the rewards associated with the redeem code will be deposited into your in-game account in 24 hours.

Free Fire redeem codes for January 10, 2024

You will receive characters and gloo wall skins by utilizing the Free Fire redeem codes listed below:

Characters:

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Gloo wall skins:

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Note: These redeem codes have unknown expiry dates, server restrictions, and maximum usage limits. This means they might not function for everyone. If you encounter an error message during the process of redemption, you have no option but to wait for Garena to release new codes.

Guide to using Free Fire redeem codes on January 10, 2024

It won't take long to get rewards from FF redeem codes. Follow the steps outlined below to use them:

Step 1: Visit the Rewards Redemption Site. You can gain access to the website by clicking on this link.

Select the login option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You will find six different platforms on the website: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and X. You can use one to sign in. Remember to use the one that is linked to your in-game ID.

Since it is necessary to have your in-game ID connected to one of the platforms, guest accounts are not eligible on the Rewards Redemption Site. If you are a guest account holder, you must navigate to the in-game settings to complete the linking process.

Place the redeem code and click "Confirm" (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Enter a Free Fire redeem code into the text box and click the "Confirm" button. A pop-up message displaying the redemption status will appear on the screen.

If the pop-up message says the redemption is successful, open Free Fire and claim your FF rewards. Note that the items can take up to 24 hours to get deposited into your account.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.