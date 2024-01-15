Garena Free Fire codes for January 15, 2024: Get free vouchers and characters

Since most players find diamonds expensive, they often search for ways to get free rewards in Free Fire. Thankfully, methods such as redeem codes can easily be utilized to get freebies. Given that they don't involve much work and offer a variety of items, such as skins, costumes, vouchers, and more, the unique codes are quite valuable.

After you get your hands on a working code, you must employ it as soon as possible due to its limited validity. Furthermore, the codes have server restrictions, so you can only use the codes for the intended server.

Free Fire redeem codes for January 15, 2024

The following is a list of Free Fire redeem codes you can employ on the Rewards Redemption Site to receive free vouchers and characters in the battle royale title:

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

TDK4JWN6RD6

XFW4Z6Q882WY

4TPQRDQJHVP4

WD2ATK3ZEA55

E2F86ZREMK49

HFNSJ6W74Z48

2FG94YCW9VMV

FFDBGQWPNHJX

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Note: The maximum usage constraints, server restrictions, and expiration dates of these redemption codes are unknown. As a result, they may not work for everyone. If an error appears during redemption, the only thing you can do is wait for Garena to provide new codes.

Steps to use Free Fire redeem codes on January 15, 2024

You won't have to wait too long with FF redemption codes to receive your rewards. In case you are unaware of the redemption process, check out the steps below:

Step 1: Proceed to the Rewards Redemption Site via any web browser. This is the official website created by Garena to claim rewards from redeem codes.

Select the necessary login choice (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After you reach the website, it will display six platforms you can use to log in. You must use the platform that is linked to your in-game account. The options on the website are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and X.

Guest accounts are ineligible for the Rewards Redemption Site since you must have your Free Fire ID connected to one of the platforms. If you have a guest account, you must head to the in-game settings and bind it to one of the platforms above.

Step 3: Next, you should enter the code accurately into the text box that appears. It is best to copy and paste the redeem code to avoid typing mistakes.

You should click the "Confirm" button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: You can finally complete the redemption by clicking the Confirm button. A pop-up will appear on your screen indicating the status of the redemption.

In case of a successful redemption, the premium rewards will be delivered in 24 hours.

