Garena Free Fire codes for January 19, 2024: Get free skins and pets

Garena regularly adds new cosmetics to Free Fire, providing the fanbase with more personalization options. However, most players cannot spend diamonds to get these items, so they often look for ways to obtain them for free. One of the best things they can do in this regard is use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site.

Garena releases redeem codes on the game’s official social media handles. Each one has 12 or 16 characters and comprises both letters and numbers.

Free Fire redeem codes for January 19, 2024

Use the following Free Fire redeem codes to receive free skins and pets in the battle royale title:

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF11WFNPP956

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF11DAKX4WHV

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11NJN5YS3E

ZRJAPH294KV5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

W0JJAFV3TU5E

SARG886AV5GR

FF1164XNJZ2V

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10617KGUF9

FF119MB3PFA5

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

YXY3EGTLHGJX

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

Note: These Free Fire redeem codes might not work for all users due to their unknown maximum usage limits, server restrictions, and expiration dates. If an issue arises during the redemption procedure, you should wait for the developer to drop new redeem codes for your server.

Guide to using redeem codes

Free Fire redeem codes are pretty simple to use. You can refer to the steps outlined below to get free FF rewards through them:

Step 1: Head to the Rewards Redemption Site via any web browser. You can directly access the website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

One of the relevant login choices must be employed (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Log in using the platform linked to your in-game account. The platforms provided on the website are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and X.

Guest accounts are not functional on the Rewards Redemption Site. This means that if you have one, you must link it to a platform. To do so, you can visit the settings section in the game.

Use "Confirm" after you place the code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once the login is complete, you will notice a text box on the screen where you can enter an FF redeem code. Enter one and click on the "Confirm" button.

In the case of a positive redemption, boot up the battle royale title and claim the rewards.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.