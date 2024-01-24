Garena Free Fire codes for January 24, 2024: Get free pets and vouchers

Spending diamonds on in-game items isn’t a viable option for many Free Fire players. Thankfully, they have alternative methods like redeem codes that can provide a wide range of rewards for free. Garena themselves releases these codes, with each one being made up of 12 or 16 characters, including both numbers and letters.

Following the release of a fresh code, you can navigate to the Rewards Redemption Site and perform the redemption procedure. The rewards associated with the code will get deposited into your in-game account within 24 hours of a successful redemption.

Check the section below for a list of redeem codes to get free rewards.

Free Fire redeem codes for January 24, 2024

By using the Free Fire redeem codes specified below, you can get your hands on pets and vouchers inside the battle royale title:

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

TDK4JWN6RD6

XFW4Z6Q882WY

4TPQRDQJHVP4

WD2ATK3ZEA55

E2F86ZREMK49

HFNSJ6W74Z48

2FG94YCW9VMV

FFDBGQWPNHJX

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

Note: Since the codes possess uncertain expiry dates, server restrictions, and maximum usage limits, they may not work for everyone. If you face an error message during redemption, you will not be able to utilize them and will have to wait for new codes to be released.

Detailed steps to use the Free Fire redeem codes

The redemption process for Free Fire redeem codes is really straightforward. You can follow these steps if you want to get free FF rewards:

Step 1: Go to the Rewards Redemption Site using any web browser. You can click here to get to the website.

Reach the Rewards Redemption Site of the game (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once you land on the website, you will have to complete the login process via the platform associated with your in-game ID. Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and X are the platforms on the website.

The Rewards Redemption Site does not support guest accounts, so if you possess one, you must connect it to one of the platforms first. You can accomplish this by going to the settings tab in the game.

Tap the Confirm button after inserting the necessary redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: You will see a text box on your screen after the login process. Carefully insert the FF redemption code inside this box, then click on the "Confirm" button.

In the event of a successful redemption, you can go to the in-game mail section and claim the free rewards.

