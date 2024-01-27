Garena Free Fire codes for January 27, 2024: Get free costume bundles and characters

Garena often releases new cosmetics for Free Fire, which players may obtain by using diamonds at various in-game events and Luck Royales. Besides the primary approach, there are other ways to get such in-game items for free, with redeem codes being a prominent source. As a result, these codes are pretty popular within the community, and individuals are constantly searching for new ones.

Upon finding a working redeem code, gamers must perform the redemption procedure on the Rewards Redemption Site to get the associated rewards. However, due to the short validity span, they must employ the codes immediately.

Free Fire redeem codes for January 27, 2024

You will acquire free costume bundles and characters in the battle royale title by utilizing the Free Fire redeem codes listed below:

Costume bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

FF7MUY4ME6SC

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

X99TK56XDJ4X

B3G7A22TWDR7X

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Note: Due to unclear expiry dates, server restrictions, and expiry dates, the aforementioned redeem codes may or may not function for everyone. In the event of an error, you will have to wait for the release of newer codes for your particular server.

Steps to use Free Fire redeem codes via the Rewards Redemption Site

You can get rewards using all of the FF redemption codes, thanks to the Rewards Redemption Site. Follow the steps listed below to complete the process:

Step 1: In order to get started, you may use a web browser to look for the Rewards Redemption Site.

Reach the website on any web browser (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After accessing the website, you will be offered six options for signing in. Select the one associated with your in-game account to get the rewards. These options are available to you:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

X

You cannot use a guest account on the Rewards Redemption Site. If you wish to get rewards using Free Fire redeem codes, you should connect these accounts to any of the aforementioned platforms. Until you bind the guest accounts, you cannot use them for the redemption process.

Use the "Confirm" button to proceed with the redemption (Image via Garena)

Step 3: As the final step, input the redeem code in the text area on the screen and click "Confirm." You will see the redemption status in a dialog window.

In case of completion, claim the FF rewards by opening the game and accessing the mail section.

