Garena Free Fire codes for January 30, 2024: Get free room cards and gun skins

Most Free Fire players don't have the means to buy diamonds (in-game currency) and spend them on cosmetics. This means they are always looking for ways to acquire free rewards in the battle royale title. Fortunately, there are a number of mechanics that can help them in this regard, including redeem codes, which provide a wide range of items at no cost.

Redeem codes are released occasionally. You must use them as soon as they are released because they have limited validity periods. Once you use a valid redeem code on the Rewards Redemption Site, the rewards will be delivered to your in-game account within 24 hours.

Free Fire redeem codes for January 30, 2024

Use the following Free Fire redeem codes to receive free room cards and gun skins in the battle royale title:

Room cards:

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Gun skins:

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

FFCMCPSEN5MX

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF10617KGUF9

NPYFATT3HGSQ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

MCPW3D28VZD6

V427K98RUCHZ

BR43FMAPYEZZ

Note: The redeem codes above have uncertain expiration dates, maximum usage limits, and server restrictions. This means they might not work for everyone. If you encounter an error during redemption, you must wait until the developer, Garena, releases new redeem codes for your server.

Steps to use Free Fire redeem codes

The Rewards Redemption Site allows you to use all the FF redeem codes listed above in a matter of minutes. Follow the steps outlined below to do so:

Step 1: Head to the Rewards Redemption Site. The website can be found at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Utilize the platform connected to your Free Fire account to sign in to the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The home page will showcase a list of platforms. You can choose one to log in, but make sure it is linked to your in-game account. The platforms include:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

X

With guest accounts not functioning on the website, you have no option but to link them to one of the platforms. Visit the in-game settings to perform the linking process.

Step 3: After signing in, you can enter a Free Fire redeem code in the text field on the screen. Making errors will lead to a failed redemption, so it's best for you to copy and paste the redeem code.

Enter the redeem code and then click "Confirm" (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Hit the “Confirm” button. A pop-up message will appear, highlighting the redemption status.

If the redemption status is positive, claim your free FF rewards from the in-game mail section.

