Garena Free Fire codes for February 2, 2024: Get free emotes and costume bundles

Diamonds are the main currency of Free Fire, and players need them to obtain most of the premium items in the title. However, since most players do not have access to a lot of diamonds, they are always looking for ways to get free in-game rewards. One of the best ways to do so is to use the redeem codes that developer Garena releases every now and then.

Redeem codes are released on special occasions, and each one is made up of 12 or 16 alphanumeric characters. To use one, you must access the special Rewards Redemption Site. After a successful redemption, the rewards associated with the redeem code will be deposited into your in-game account.

Free Fire redeem codes for February 2, 2024

Here are the Free Fire redeem codes you can use for free emotes and costume bundles in the battle royale title:

Emotes

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Costume bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

X99TK56XDJ4X

Note: Since these Free Fire redeem codes possess uncertain expiry dates and server restrictions, they might not work for everyone. If you face an error message while using them, you should wait until new redeem codes are released for the server you are playing the game on.

Detailed steps to use Free Fire redeem codes

Follow these instructions to use FF redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site:

Step 1: Visit the Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en) to begin.

Access the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: When you get there, you'll have to log in using the internet platform that is linked to your in-game account. The six options you will get on the website are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and X.

If you have a guest account, you must link it to one of these platforms to be able to use redeem codes. To link guest accounts, go to the in-game settings.

Step 3: Now, enter a redeem code into the text field on the screen.

Enter the redeem code and click on "Confirm" (Image via Garena)

Step 4: After making sure that you've entered the redeem code correctly, click on the “Confirm” button.

If the redemption is successful, you can claim your FF rewards from the in-game mail section.

