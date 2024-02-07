Garena Free Fire codes for February 7, 2024: Get free room cards and emotes

To acquire special items in Free Fire, players need to have diamonds, the game's premium currency. However, since most of them cannot afford the resource, they have no option but to look for ways to obtain free rewards. Fortunately for them, redeem codes are perfect for this purpose, as they provide freebies for little effort.

Garena releases redeem codes, and each one offers a distinct set of rewards. When one is made available, players can visit the Rewards Redemption Site and enter it there to get free items delivered to their in-game accounts.

Free Fire redeem codes for February 7, 2024

Here are the Free Fire redeem codes that give away free room cards and emotes:

Room cards:

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Emotes:

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Note: Since these Free Fire redeem codes have undetermined expiration periods and are subject to server restrictions, it is possible that they might not work for everyone. If you see an error message while attempting redemption, you should wait until new redeem codes are available.

A step-by-step guide to using the Rewards Redemption Site

The instructions provided below will walk you through the process of using redeem codes and getting free FF rewards:

Step 1: Go to the official Rewards Redemption Site. The website can be found at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Choose the login option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Use the platform linked to your Free Fire ID to log in. Here are the platforms you can use for this purpose:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

X

Since guest accounts are not functional on the Rewards Redemption Site, you should link them to any of the platforms listed above. Head to the in-game settings to do so.

Enter the FF redemption code without making any typing mistakes (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After logging in, a text field will appear on the screen. This is where you can insert an FF redeem code.

Step 4: Hit the “Confirm” button. You will see a dialog box showcasing whether or not the redemption was successful.

If successful, you can claim your rewards from the mail section of the battle royale title.

