Garena Free Fire codes for February 12, 2024: Get free diamonds and room cards

When it comes to acquiring free rewards in the game, it is difficult to disagree that the most efficient method is to make use of Free Fire redeem codes. Players do not need to exert a great deal of effort to use this approach, and receiving the items is pretty easy. All you have to do is enter a valid redemption code on the Rewards Redemption Site and complete the redemption process.

Once the redemption has been completed successfully, the accompanying rewards will be sent to your account within 24 hours. You can then retrieve them through the in-game mail section.

To find a list of redemption codes, check out the section below.

Free Fire redeem codes for February 12, 2024

Given below are the unique Free Fire redeem codes you can utilize to receive diamonds and room cards:

Diamonds:

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Room cards:

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: Not everyone will be able to use these Free Fire redemption codes because they are subject to server constraints and have unknown expiration dates. If you encounter an error notice during the process, wait until new codes become available for your server.

Rewards Redemption Site guide

You can complete the redemption process at the Rewards Redemption Site to acquire free prizes from FF redeem codes. The following is a list of steps that will guide you through the entire process:

Step 1: Proceed to the official Rewards Redemption Site by clicking here.

You will have to select the login option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: In the next step, utilize the method associated with your in-game account to log in. On the page, you can choose from six different alternatives, which include Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and X.

Guest accounts need to be linked to one of the aforementioned platforms, as they will not work on the Rewards Redemption Site. To accomplish this, navigate to the in-game settings.

Step 3: Carefully type the code into the text box that appears when the login process is complete.

Complete the redemption using the Confirm button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, the redemption can be completed by pressing the Confirm button. Once you click the button, a dialog box will appear, displaying the status of the procedure.

In the case of a successful redemption, you will find the rewards deposited into your account within 24 hours. You can open up Garena Free Fire and go to the mail section to collect the FF rewards that have been delivered.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.