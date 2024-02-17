Garena Free Fire codes for February 17, 2024: Get free diamonds and gloo wall skins

Garena frequently rewards the Free Fire community through redeem codes, in-game events, and more. This means players can get a range of items in the battle royale, including skins, costumes, and emotes, at no cost at all. Most of the title's fans love redeem codes due to the high quality of the rewards they offer and the minimal work required to use them.

Every redeem code is made up of 12 or 16 alphanumeric characters. You can enter them on the Rewards Redemption Site to obtain all the associated rewards.

Free Fire redeem codes for February 17, 2024

Make use of the following Free Fire redeem codes to get free diamonds and gloo wall skins:

Diamonds:

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Gloo wall skins:

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Note: These redeem codes have server limitations, maximum usage limits, and unknown expiration dates. This means not every player will be able to use them. If you encounter an issue while using one, it likely means that you have to wait for Garena to release new redeem codes for your server.

Detailed guide to using Free Fire redeem codes

If you have active FF redeem codes, follow the instructions below to use them and get freebies:

Step 1: Visit the Rewards Redemption Site on your preferred web browser. Click on this link to access the portal immediately.

Step 2: Once you're on the website, sign in using the platform linked to your in-game account. There are six platforms you can use: Facebook, VK, Google, X, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Use one of the six platforms on the home page to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Input an active redeem code into the text box that appears on the screen. Be careful not to make errors, as it can lead to a failed redemption.

Enter a redeem code in the space provided (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Once you have completed all these steps, click on the "Confirm" button.

The redemption status will be displayed in a dialog box. If successful, claim your FF rewards from the in-game mail section.

Note that you cannot use guest accounts on the Reward Redemption Site. If you hold a guest account in Free Fire, you must link it to one of the platforms available on the website.

