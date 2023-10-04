Garena Free Fire codes for October 4, 2023: Get free costume bundles and room cards

Cosmetics are some of the most highly sought-after items in Free Fire. You can get your hands on them by spending diamonds on the different in-game events and the Luck Royale. There are also a number of methods that you can use to obtain them for free, one of which is the use of special redeem codes that developer Garena drops online.

Every redeem code has 12 or 16 characters, including numbers and letters. You can use one on the Rewards Redemption Site to acquire freebies.

Free Fire redeem codes for October 4, 2023

By using the Free Fire redeem codes below, you will get free costume bundles and room cards in the battle royale title:

Costume bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

B3G7A22TWDR7X

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF7MUY4ME6SC

X99TK56XDJ4X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: The Free Fire redeem codes above may not function for all players, considering the unknown expiration dates and server restrictions associated with them.

Steps to make use of redeem codes

Listed below are the steps you can follow to use FF redeem codes and get rewards in your accounts:

Step 1: Go to the Rewards Redemption Site and sign in using the platform linked to your in-game ID. The website offers six platform choices: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.

The right platform should be utilized to log in to the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Enter a redeem code in the text box on the screen. Ensure you don’t make errors and correctly type in the redeem code.

Step 3: Tap the “Confirm” button. You will see a dialog box describing your redemption status.

Hit "Confirm" after you enter the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: If the dialog box tells you that the redemption is successful, the rewards associated with the redeem code will be deposited to your ID within 24 hours. You can open the game and claim them from the mail section.

It is important to note that if you have a guest account, you won't be able to use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site. It is necessary to do so with accounts that are linked to one of the platforms on the website. You can link your guest account in the in-game settings.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.