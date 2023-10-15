Garena Free Fire codes for October 15, 2023: Get free room cards and gloo wall skins

The availability of a range of exclusive items in Free Fire tempts players to spend diamonds to get them. However, a lot of users do not find it feasible to use the currency, which is why they hunt for other methods to obtain cosmetics. Among the few approaches they can utilize, redeeming codes is the best due to the limited effort it involves.

Besides the ease of usage, the rewards that redeem codes can supply are often diverse. The bonuses can be things like gloo wall skins, costumes, room cards, and more. However, it is worth noting that these codes are accessible only for a limited period.

Free Fire redeem codes for October 15, 2023

Provided below is a list of Free Fire redeem codes that you can use to get room cards and gloo wall skins:

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Gloo wall skins

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Note: Since the above codes feature unknown expiry dates and uncertain server restrictions, they might not function for everyone.

Detailed steps for utilizing Free Fire redeem codes

Garena has created a unique website named Rewards Redemption Site, which will allow you to employ the redeem codes for free rewards. Using an FF code won't take much time. The detailed steps for redeeming codes are offered below:

Step 1: Visit the official Rewards Redemption Site by going to https://reward.ff.garena.com. Ensure you access the correct website and avoid going to the fake ones.

The correct option must be used for the login on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Choose the login option connected with your in-game ID. The six choices on the website are Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and X (formerly Twitter).

The developers have specified that guest account holders will not be eligible to use codes on the Rewards Redemption Site and that it is necessary to have such profiles linked to any of the aforementioned platforms.

You should correctly enter the code inside the text box (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A text box will display on the screen after the login. Put your desired code correctly in it and hit Confirm.

The redemption status will soon appear, displaying whether the procedure was successful. In the event of a positive completion, go to the in-game mail section of Free Fire and claim the necessary rewards.

