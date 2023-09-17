Garena Free Fire codes for September 17, 2023: Get free vouchers and diamonds

To gain access to premium and exclusive items in Free Fire, players will often need to use Diamonds. Nevertheless, since most of them do not find purchasing the game's virtual currency feasible, they frequently look for ways to obtain rewards without spending real money. During their search for exclusive items that can be obtained without using Diamonds, they are likely to learn that redeem codes are the best available option to get those cosmetics.
This is due to the minimal effort involved in claiming these developer offerings and the range of rewards they can provide. Each redeem code can provide items such as skins, costumes, vouchers, emotes, and even Diamonds on occasion. Check out this section below to find the ones that are currently for Free Fire.
Free Fire redeem codes for September 17, 2023
The following is a list of Free Fire redeem codes you will be able to use to get free vouchers and diamonds inside this game:
Vouchers
- HHNAT6VKQ9R7
- TDK4JWN6RD6
- HFNSJ6W74Z48
- WD2ATK3ZEA55
- V44ZZ5YY7CBS
- XFW4Z6Q882WY
- E2F86ZREMK49
- 2FG94YCW9VMV
- FFDBGQWPNHJX
- 4TPQRDQJHVP4
Diamonds
- MHM5D8ZQZP22
Note: With the codes possessing server restrictions and unknown expiry dates, they may or may not function for everyone.
Process for using redeem codes
The process of using redeem codes will require you to go to this title's Rewards Redemption Site. Listed below are the steps that will help you claim your rewards through the particular website:
Step 1: To get yourself started, go to the official Rewards Redemption Site located at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2: As part of the next step, you must sign in using a platform that is linked to your Free Fire ID. On the website, you have the following options to pick from:
- VK
- Huawei ID
- Apple ID
Because guest accounts don't work on the website, you must connect them to one of the login choices listed above. Once you are done linking these accounts, you can use the codes provided earlier using your in-game accounts.
Step 3: A new text box will appear on the screen after a successful login. You must enter a relevant redeem code inside it.
Step 4: To finish redeeming the code, click the Confirm option. You will be informed via a dialogue box as to whether or not the redemption was successful.
If it was, the rewards related to the code you used will get sent to your account in 24 hours. You can collect them from the in-game mail section.
Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.