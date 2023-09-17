Garena Free Fire codes for September 17, 2023: Get free vouchers and diamonds

To gain access to premium and exclusive items in Free Fire, players will often need to use Diamonds. Nevertheless, since most of them do not find purchasing the game's virtual currency feasible, they frequently look for ways to obtain rewards without spending real money. During their search for exclusive items that can be obtained without using Diamonds, they are likely to learn that redeem codes are the best available option to get those cosmetics.

This is due to the minimal effort involved in claiming these developer offerings and the range of rewards they can provide. Each redeem code can provide items such as skins, costumes, vouchers, emotes, and even Diamonds on occasion. Check out this section below to find the ones that are currently for Free Fire.

Free Fire redeem codes for September 17, 2023

The following is a list of Free Fire redeem codes you will be able to use to get free vouchers and diamonds inside this game:

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

TDK4JWN6RD6

HFNSJ6W74Z48

WD2ATK3ZEA55

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

XFW4Z6Q882WY

E2F86ZREMK49

2FG94YCW9VMV

FFDBGQWPNHJX

4TPQRDQJHVP4

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Note: With the codes possessing server restrictions and unknown expiry dates, they may or may not function for everyone.

Process for using redeem codes

The process of using redeem codes will require you to go to this title's Rewards Redemption Site. Listed below are the steps that will help you claim your rewards through the particular website:

Step 1: To get yourself started, go to the official Rewards Redemption Site located at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Proceed ahead by completing the login process (Image via Garena)

Step 2: As part of the next step, you must sign in using a platform that is linked to your Free Fire ID. On the website, you have the following options to pick from:

Facebook

VK

Google

Huawei ID

Apple ID

Twitter

Because guest accounts don't work on the website, you must connect them to one of the login choices listed above. Once you are done linking these accounts, you can use the codes provided earlier using your in-game accounts.

Step 3: A new text box will appear on the screen after a successful login. You must enter a relevant redeem code inside it.

You should insert the code in the text box that is emerging on the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 4: To finish redeeming the code, click the Confirm option. You will be informed via a dialogue box as to whether or not the redemption was successful.

If it was, the rewards related to the code you used will get sent to your account in 24 hours. You can collect them from the in-game mail section.

