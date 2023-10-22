Garena Free Fire codes for October 22, 2023: Get free pets and gun skins

Among the several methods of obtaining free rewards in Free Fire, using redeem codes is arguably the most helpful approach players can rely on. These essentially provide the community with various freebies, including items like pets, gun skins, costumes, and more. Garena has been releasing fresh codes now and then, each consisting of 12 or 16 characters, comprising of both numbers and letters.
However, it is worth specifying that every redeem code has a limited validity and server restrictions. This is why individuals can only use the active codes made for their specific servers.
Free Fire redeem codes for October 22, 2023
Make use of the following Free Fire redeem codes to earn free pets and gun skins in the battle royale title:
Pets
- VNY3MQWNKEGU
- U8S47JGJH5MG
- FFIC33NTEUKA
- ZZATXB24QES8
Gun skins
- FFCMCPSJ99S3
- EYH2W3XK8UPG
- UVX9PYZV54AC
- ZZZ76NT3PDSH
- NPYFATT3HGSQ
- XZJZE25WEFJJ
- FF10617KGUF9
- FFCMCPSEN5MX
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- FFCMCPSGC9XZ
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
- HNC95435FAGJ
- MCPW2D1U3XA3
- BR43FMAPYEZZ
- FFCMCPSUYUY7E
- MCPW3D28VZD6
- V427K98RUCHZ
- MCPW2D2WKWF2
Note: Remember the Free Fire codes listed above have uncertain expiry dates and server restrictions. Accordingly, they may or may not be redeemable for everyone.
Process of using Free Fire redeem codes
A dedicated Rewards Redemption Site has been established, allowing you to utilize most codes unless the developer specifies otherwise. The procedure for redeeming the codes is simple, and the following steps outline the process:
Step 1: Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption Site. You may utilize any of the web browsers you have available on your mobile device.
There are numerous fake websites, and you must stay away from them. The official website can be reached by clicking on this link.
Step 2: Continue ahead by performing the login. It is necessary to use the option that is connected with your in-game Free Fire ID.
Step 3: A text field will display where you must enter the redeem code without making any typing errors. Copy and paste the codes provided above to avoid the mistakes.
Step 4: Complete the redemption by pressing Confirm. The FF rewards will get delivered to your IDs in 24 hours upon successful completion.
A point worth mentioning is that redeem codes cannot be utilized if you possess a guest account in the game. Thus, you must bind your accounts to any platform and then follow the abovementioned steps.
Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.