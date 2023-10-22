Garena Free Fire codes for October 22, 2023: Get free pets and gun skins

Among the several methods of obtaining free rewards in Free Fire, using redeem codes is arguably the most helpful approach players can rely on. These essentially provide the community with various freebies, including items like pets, gun skins, costumes, and more. Garena has been releasing fresh codes now and then, each consisting of 12 or 16 characters, comprising of both numbers and letters.

However, it is worth specifying that every redeem code has a limited validity and server restrictions. This is why individuals can only use the active codes made for their specific servers.

Free Fire redeem codes for October 22, 2023

Make use of the following Free Fire redeem codes to earn free pets and gun skins in the battle royale title:

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

UVX9PYZV54AC

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

NPYFATT3HGSQ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

FF10617KGUF9

FFCMCPSEN5MX

FF11NJN5YS3E

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

MCPW3D28VZD6

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

Note: Remember the Free Fire codes listed above have uncertain expiry dates and server restrictions. Accordingly, they may or may not be redeemable for everyone.

Process of using Free Fire redeem codes

A dedicated Rewards Redemption Site has been established, allowing you to utilize most codes unless the developer specifies otherwise. The procedure for redeeming the codes is simple, and the following steps outline the process:

Step 1: Go to the game’s official Rewards Redemption Site. You may utilize any of the web browsers you have available on your mobile device.

There are numerous fake websites, and you must stay away from them. The official website can be reached by clicking on this link.

You may visit the Rewards Redemption Site and use the correct login choice (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Continue ahead by performing the login. It is necessary to use the option that is connected with your in-game Free Fire ID.

Step 3: A text field will display where you must enter the redeem code without making any typing errors. Copy and paste the codes provided above to avoid the mistakes.

Enter the code correctly and then tap on the "Confirm" button you see on the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Complete the redemption by pressing Confirm. The FF rewards will get delivered to your IDs in 24 hours upon successful completion.

A point worth mentioning is that redeem codes cannot be utilized if you possess a guest account in the game. Thus, you must bind your accounts to any platform and then follow the abovementioned steps.

