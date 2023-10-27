Garena Free Fire codes for October 27, 2023: Get free gun skins and diamonds

Besides the events that Garena is adding to Free Fire, redeem codes have become a mainstay to acquire free rewards within the battle royale title. Premium and exclusive in-game items are offered using these codes, which can help users save their diamonds. Gamers can use every code for the game via the Rewards Redemption Site and receive the relevant freebies directly into their accounts.

Nonetheless, individuals should stay aware of the limited validity span of the redeem codes and utilize them as soon as possible. The developers also apply server restrictions on them, so players can only use the codes for their servers.

Check out the section below for the redeem codes for free gun skins and diamonds.

Free Fire redeem codes for October 27, 2023

You can get your hands on free gun skins and diamonds by employing the Free Fire redeem codes specified below:

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

FFCMCPSEN5MX

FF11NJN5YS3E

MCPW3D28VZD6

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

UVX9PYZV54AC

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

NPYFATT3HGSQ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

FF10617KGUF9

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Note: These codes may not work for everyone due to unknown expiry dates and associated server restrictions.

Procedure to use Free Fire redeem codes

Redeem codes can be used without much hassle because of how easily the Rewards Redemption Site can be operated. Given below are the steps you can follow to complete the redemption procedure:

Step 1: To access the game’s Rewards Redemption Site, simply search for it in your preferred web browser.

Reach the website and perform the login (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Finish the sign-in process by selecting one of the six log-in options. Please keep in mind that you are required to utilize the platform linked to your account.

If you have been playing the game using a guest account, you will not directly be able to use redeem codes on the website, as having linked accounts is compulsory. You can bind your guest account by opening the game and navigating to the settings. Upon completing the procedure, follow the steps and complete the redemption.

Tap Confirm after you enter the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once you have signed in, enter the relevant code accurately into the designated text box. You can then click on the Confirm button to perform the redemption.

A dialog box will appear, describing whether or not the procedure was successful.

Step 4: Open the game and claim the rewards via the in-game mail section after a successful redemption.

The FF rewards can take up to 24 hours to arrive in your Free Fire account.

