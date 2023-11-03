Garena Free Fire codes for November 3, 2023: Get free vouchers and characters

Free Fire redeem codes have served as one of the best ways to receive rewards. These codes have been providing the community with a range of in-game items, such as vouchers, characters, skins, and more. Garena releases new codes for various servers every once in a while, and gamers can redeem them through the Rewards Redemption Site.
However, note that the codes will expire and must be redeemed quickly. Also, players should be aware of server restrictions, as certain codes are confined to a particular region.
Free Fire redeem codes for November 3, 2023
Here are Free Fire redeem codes you can try redeeming for vouchers and characters:
Vouchers
- HHNAT6VKQ9R7
- TDK4JWN6RD6
- 2FG94YCW9VMV
- FFDBGQWPNHJX
- 4TPQRDQJHVP4
- V44ZZ5YY7CBS
- XFW4Z6Q882WY
- WD2ATK3ZEA55
- E2F86ZREMK49
- HFNSJ6W74Z48
Characters
- PCNF5CQBAJLK
Note: Since the codes specified above feature unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, they may or may not work for everyone.
Procedure to use the Rewards Redemption Site
Rewards Redemption Site is effortless to utilize, and you can complete the process in a couple of minutes. The detailed redemption procedure is provided below:
Step 1: Get started by reaching the Rewards Redemption Site here.
Step 2: In the next step, you must complete the login procedure. The six options you will see on the website are Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and X. Utilize the option associated with your in-game account.
The website specifies that guest accounts cannot be utilized for the redemption procedure. As a result, bind such accounts to any one of the platforms stated above. Once you have the guest accounts linked, you can employ the codes.
Step 3: After the login, paste the FF codes inside the text box you see on the screen.
Step 4: The redemption can finally be performed by clicking on the “Confirm” button. There will be a dialog box displaying the status.
Step 5: If the redemption ends positively, you may open Free Fire and claim the relevant rewards via the in-game mail section.
Generally, the rewards get delivered instantly. However, it may take up to 24 hours for them to arrive in your accounts.
