Garena Free Fire codes for November 3, 2023: Get free vouchers and characters

Free Fire redeem codes have served as one of the best ways to receive rewards. These codes have been providing the community with a range of in-game items, such as vouchers, characters, skins, and more. Garena releases new codes for various servers every once in a while, and gamers can redeem them through the Rewards Redemption Site.

However, note that the codes will expire and must be redeemed quickly. Also, players should be aware of server restrictions, as certain codes are confined to a particular region.

Free Fire redeem codes for November 3, 2023

Here are Free Fire redeem codes you can try redeeming for vouchers and characters:

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

TDK4JWN6RD6

2FG94YCW9VMV

FFDBGQWPNHJX

4TPQRDQJHVP4

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

XFW4Z6Q882WY

WD2ATK3ZEA55

E2F86ZREMK49

HFNSJ6W74Z48

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Note: Since the codes specified above feature unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, they may or may not work for everyone.

Procedure to use the Rewards Redemption Site

Rewards Redemption Site is effortless to utilize, and you can complete the process in a couple of minutes. The detailed redemption procedure is provided below:

Step 1: Get started by reaching the Rewards Redemption Site here.

You should complete the login by employing the correct choice (Image via Garena)

Step 2: In the next step, you must complete the login procedure. The six options you will see on the website are Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and X. Utilize the option associated with your in-game account.

The website specifies that guest accounts cannot be utilized for the redemption procedure. As a result, bind such accounts to any one of the platforms stated above. Once you have the guest accounts linked, you can employ the codes.

Step 3: After the login, paste the FF codes inside the text box you see on the screen.

Step 4: The redemption can finally be performed by clicking on the “Confirm” button. There will be a dialog box displaying the status.

Hit "Confirm" once you have entered the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 5: If the redemption ends positively, you may open Free Fire and claim the relevant rewards via the in-game mail section.

Generally, the rewards get delivered instantly. However, it may take up to 24 hours for them to arrive in your accounts.

