Garena Free Fire codes for November 6, 2023: Get free pets and skins

Free rewards are something plenty of Free Fire fans are always looking for. This is partly because the vast majority of this game's player base is free-to-play and does not consider it practical to spend Diamonds on various cosmetics and other in-game items. The redeem codes that Garena releases every now and then can be used to get bonuses free of cost.

Each code is alphanumeric, consisting of 12 or 16 characters, and can be redeemed through the game's Rewards Redemption Site. The following section offers the list of active Free Fire redeem codes for pets and skins.

Free Fire redeem codes for November 6, 2023

Get pets and skins in the battle royale title by using the Free Fire redeem codes that have been outlined below:

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF11DAKX4WHV

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11WFNPP956

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11NJN5YS3E

W0JJAFV3TU5E

SARG886AV5GR

FF119MB3PFA5

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF10GCGXRNHY

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10617KGUF9

Note: Considering the unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, not everyone might be able to redeem the rewards offered by the above codes.

How to use Free Fire's Rewards Redemption Site

Rewards Redemption Site is a unique website that allows you to redeem the game's different codes. It makes the redeeming process simple. Listed below are the steps you may follow to complete claim redemption codes:

Step 1: You can initiate the process by accessing the Rewards Redemption Site through the desired web browser. Here is a direct link to the same: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Choose the login option connected to your in-game account (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once you're on the site, you will see the different platforms you can use to log in. You need to pick the one that is linked to your in-game account. Here are your options: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and X.

Input the code and click "Confirm" (Image via Garena)

Step 3: In the text box provided, input the redeem code, and then press the Confirm button.

After that, a dialog box will display the status of the redemption. Following a positive completion, claim the FF rewards by booting up Free Fire. They may get delivered immediately, but it can take up to 24 hours.

Please note that guest accounts are not supported on the Rewards Redemption Site. Therefore, to use redeem codes, it is mandatory to connect such profiles to a platform available on that website.

