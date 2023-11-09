Garena Free Fire codes for November 9, 2023: Get free vouchers and gun skins

Redeem codes have been helping players earn free rewards in Free Fire that would otherwise require them to use diamonds in the game. These specific codes are particularly beneficial for free-to-play users who cannot spend money to acquire exclusive in-game items. Garena has been releasing the codes occasionally after the accomplishment of a milestone or during livestreams of tournaments.

In order to use a working redeem code, you have to visit the Rewards Redemption Stie of the game. After you successfully complete the redemption procedure, the associated rewards will be deposited directly into your FF account.

Free Fire redeem codes for November 9, 2023

You will be able to acquire vouchers and gun skins from the Free Fire redeem codes given below:

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

TDK4JWN6RD6

2FG94YCW9VMV

FFDBGQWPNHJX

4TPQRDQJHVP4

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

XFW4Z6Q882WY

WD2ATK3ZEA55

E2F86ZREMK49

HFNSJ6W74Z48

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

FF11NJN5YS3E

MCPW3D28VZD6

V427K98RUCHZ

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

NPYFATT3HGSQ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

MCPW2D2WKWF2

UVX9PYZV54AC

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

BR43FMAPYEZZ

FF10617KGUF9

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

FFCMCPSEN5MX

Note: The codes above have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, so they may not work for everyone.

Detailed procedure to use redeem codes

You can acquire FF rewards quickly and efficiently using the Rewards Redemption Site, with the entire process taking only a few minutes. To complete the procedure, follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Kindly navigate to the website created by Garena. You will be redirected to the Rewards Redemption Site upon clicking this link.

The website consists of six login options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You will then find six login options, and you must use the one connected to your in-game account to sign in. The options include Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and X.

To participate in the redemption process, it is necessary to link your guest account to one of the platforms above. This is because guest accounts do not work on the Rewards Redemption Site. Upon completing the linking process, you can utilize the redeem codes.

Step 3: After logging in, a valid redemption code must be entered into the text box that appears. Make sure to type it in correctly.

Put the code in the text field that emerges on the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Press the Confirm button, which you will find underneath the text box.

You can then collect the rewards by opening Free Fire and going to the in-game mail section. It can take up to 24 hours for the items to arrive, so please wait patiently.

