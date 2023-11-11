Garena Free Fire codes for November 11, 2023: Get free pets and diamonds

Many Free Fire players are willing to spend real money on in-game cosmetics. However, besides purchasing them from the in-app store, they can also obtain these items for free through events, redeem codes, and other means. Due to the relatively low level of work involved in their use, redeem codes are immensely popular. However, they are not always available.

Garena occasionally releases redeem codes on the game's official social media handles or livestreams. When you find one, you can enter it on the Rewards Redemption Site to get rewards.

Free Fire redeem codes for November 11, 2023

The Free Fire redeem codes below will give you free pets and diamonds in the game:

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Disclaimer: The redeem codes above may not function for everyone due to their unknown expiry dates and associated server restrictions.

How to use redeem codes on Rewards Redemption Site

Step 1: Make your way to the official Rewards Redemption Site via the web browser of your choice. Here is the direct link to the website:

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here.

Correct login option must be used (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once on the Rewards Redemption Site, you will see a number of internet platforms on the screen. Select the one linked to your in-game account and use it to sign in. Here are your options:

Facebook

VK

Google

Huawei ID

Apple ID

X

As specified on the website, those with guest accounts cannot use redeem codes. This means you must link such accounts to any of the specified platforms to be able to get rewards via redeem codes.

Enter the code and press "Confirm" (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Enter an FF redeem code in the text field and press the “Confirm” button.

Step 4: Open Free Fire and claim the rewards from the in-game mail section.

After successful redemption, you must patiently wait for the rewards. It can take up to 24 hours for them to be delivered to your account.

