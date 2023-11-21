Garena Free Fire codes for November 21, 2023: Get free diamonds and vouchers

To obtain rare and exclusive cosmetics in Free Fire, you must use diamonds in different events, Luck Royales, and more. Developer Garena also offers these items for free on certain occasions via the release of redeem codes. Redeem codes get released occasionally, and you must utilize them on the Rewards Redemption Site to get the associated rewards.

Redeem codes can provide rewards like costumes, emotes, skins, room cards, and even diamonds. It should be noted that they only work for a short period, and you should use them before they expire.

Free Fire redeem codes for November 21, 2023

You will receive diamonds and vouchers by using the Free Fire redeem codes provided below:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

TDK4JWN6RD6

E2F86ZREMK49

HFNSJ6W74Z48

2FG94YCW9VMV

FFDBGQWPNHJX

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

XFW4Z6Q882WY

4TPQRDQJHVP4

WD2ATK3ZEA55

Note: These redeem codes have uncertain expiry dates and server restrictions, so they might not function for everyone.

Detailed process of employing Free Fire redeem codes

The following steps will help you complete the redemption process and receive the relevant rewards:

Step 1: Head to the official Rewards Redemption Site. This website can be located at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Choose the option associated with your in-game ID (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in using the platform that is linked to your in-game ID. The following platforms are available on the website:

Facebook

VK

Google

Huawei ID

Apple ID

X

You should link all guest accounts to any one of the platforms above to be able to get rewards from the Rewards Redemption Site. Upon linking the accounts, you can use FF redeem codes on the website and get rewards.

Step 3: When you have finished logging in, a text box will be shown on the screen. Enter a relevant redeem code into this space.

Hit "Confirm" after you have inserted the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Tap the "Confirm" button beneath the text field. A dialog box will appear to let you know the outcome of the redemption.

If successful, boot up Free Fire and claim the FF rewards from the in-game mail section.

