Garena Free Fire codes for September 20, 2023: Get free costume bundles and gloo wall skins

Diamonds serve as the primary virtual currency in Free Fire, enabling players to acquire various cosmetics such as emotes, outfits, and more. However, since purchasing them is unfeasible for many players, the game's community often seeks alternate methods to get free items. Using redeem codes is one of the most efficient ways to get freebies in the game.

Garena occasionally makes new redeem codes available. Each one possesses a limited validity period and server restrictions.

Free Fire redeem codes for September 20, 2023

Get costume bundles and gloo wall skins via the Free Fire redeem codes below:

Costume bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

B3G7A22TWDR7X

X99TK56XDJ4X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF7MUY4ME6SC

Gloo wall skins

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Note: It should be noted that the redeem codes mentioned above have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions. This means they may not function for everyone.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes

You can use all the redeem codes provided above on the Rewards Redemption Site. For those unaware, this is a special website that Garena has created for the usage of redeem codes.

If you do not know the exact redemption procedure, you can refer to these steps:

Step 1: Go to the Rewards Redemption Site at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

After you reach the website, you should complete the login procedure (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Complete the login process using the platform linked to your in-game account. The platforms you can choose from include Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.

You are not allowed to use guest accounts on the Rewards Redemption Site. Thus, you must link such accounts to any of the platforms above. Visit the in-game settings to complete the linking procedure.

Step 3: Enter a working redeem code in the text field that appears on the screen after you log in. Make sure you do not make any mistakes while typing it.

Input the necessary code into the text field and then tap the "Confirm" button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finish the redemption process by pressing “Confirm.” If all goes well, you will get the rewards associated with the redeem code. They will be sent to your in-game account.

You should remember that if the redemption fails because of expiration or a server restriction, you cannot use the same Free Fire redeem code anymore. Instead, you must wait until new redeem codes are available.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.