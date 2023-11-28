Garena Free Fire codes for November 28, 2023: Get free room cards and pets

There are very few ways through which you can obtain rewards at no cost in Free Fire, but the use of redeem codes is among the best methods. This is primarily due to their ease of use and the vast array of items they provide. After a new redeem code is released, you can enter it on the official Rewards Redemption Site to get some freebies.

It should be noted that all redeem codes have expiration dates, which means they have to be used within a set period, and server restrictions.

Free Fire redeem codes for November 28, 2023

You can get your hands on room cards and pets by using these Free Fire redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site:

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

Note: The redeem codes listed above have uncertain expiration dates and server restrictions. As a result, they may not work for everyone.

Detailed guide to use Free Fire redeem codes

The Rewards Redemption Site is the official portal where you can use redeem codes to obtain rewards in Free Fire. The website isn’t complicated to utilize, and you don't have to put much effort into completing the redemption.

Listed below are the steps you can follow to use a redeem code on the portal:

Step 1: Use a web browser to access the Rewards Redemption Site. You can reach the website directly by going to https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

You must choose the relevant login choice on the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in to the Rewards Redemption Site using the platform linked to your in-game account. The following platforms are available for you to choose from:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

X

If you have a guest account, go to the in-game settings and link it one of these platforms to be able to use redeem codes on the website.

Step 3: You will see a text field on the screen. You can enter a redeem code here.

Input the redeem code and click on the "Confirm" button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Click on the “Confirm” button. You will be notified about the redemption status via a dialog box.

If the dialog box says the redemption is successful, you can head to the in-game mail section to claim your rewards.

