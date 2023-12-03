Garena Free Fire codes for December 3, 2023: Get free room cards and gloo wall skins

A vast portion of the Free Fire community finds it unfeasible to spend diamonds on the different in-game cosmetics made available in the battle royale title. This leads them to look for methods that provide free rewards. One of the few ways they can utilize would be the special redeem codes that Garena frequently releases.

Each code is essentially available during a special occasion and consists of 12 or 16 characters, including numbers and letters. To employ a working one, players can visit the Rewards Redemption Site and perform the process. Soon after, the rewards from the code will get deposited into their in-game accounts.

Free Fire redeem codes December 3, 2023

Get room cards and gloo wall skins via the Free Fire redeem codes specified below:

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Gloo wall skins

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Note: Due to the unknown expiration dates, maximum usage capacity, and server restrictions, the Free Fire redeem codes specified above may or may not be redeemable. If that happens, you can wait for the developers to release new redeem codes for the battle royale title.

Detailed process to use Free Fire redeem codes on December 3, 2023

The Rewards Redemption Site is where you will redeem all the codes. After you successfully use them, the rewards will automatically be sent to your Free Fire accounts.

The steps outlined below will guide you through the entire process of receiving the freebies using the codes specified above:

Step 1: To start, access the Rewards Redemption Site here.

You can utilize the required login choice after visiting the particular website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You must subsequently perform the login by utilizing the option connected to your in-game ID. Some choices on the website are Facebook, Google, and X.

Since guest accounts don’t function for redeeming the codes, you must connect them to any one of the platforms available. After linking the guest accounts, you can perform the redemption and receive the FF rewards.

Enter the FF redemption code and then tap on the "Confirm" button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Place the redemption code accurately in the text field that appears. You can tap the “Confirm” button to proceed with the procedure.

In case the process is successful, you can navigate to the in-game mail section to claim the rewards.

