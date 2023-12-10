Garena Free Fire codes for December 10, 2023: Get free gun skins and pets

Redeem codes provide Free Fire fans with a range of free rewards. After you successfully manage to employ one of them, you can essentially get items like gun skins, costumes, emotes, pets, characters, and sometimes even diamonds. However, the codes tend to expire soon, which is why you must utilize them as soon as possible.
Furthermore, you should know that each of them is server-restricted. If you use a code not meant for your server, you will end up encountering an error message.
Free Fire redeem codes for December 10, 2023
The list of Free Fire redeem codes provided below will give you access to gun skins and pets inside the battle royale title:
Gun skins
- FFCMCPSJ99S3
- EYH2W3XK8UPG
- UVX9PYZV54AC
- V427K98RUCHZ
- FFCMCPSUYUY7E
- FFCMCPSEN5MX
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- ZZZ76NT3PDSH
- FF10617KGUF9
- NPYFATT3HGSQ
- XZJZE25WEFJJ
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
- MCPW2D2WKWF2
- HNC95435FAGJ
- MCPW2D1U3XA3
- BR43FMAPYEZZ
- FFCMCPSGC9XZ
- MCPW3D28VZD6
Pets
- VNY3MQWNKEGU
- FFIC33NTEUKA
- ZZATXB24QES8
- U8S47JGJH5MG
Note: You should remember that the codes specified above have uncertain expiry dates and server restrictions. As a result, they might not be redeemable for everyone. In case you encounter an error while utilizing these codes, you will have to wait for the developers to release new ones.
Steps to use Free Fire redeem codes on December 10, 2023
The redeem codes don’t have to be used in-game; Garena has created a special website named Rewards Redemption Site for that. Listed below are the steps you can follow to complete the redemption on the specific website:
Step 1: Make use of a web browser of your choice and access the Rewards Redemption Site.
Step 2: The screen will display six login options, and you must choose the one that corresponds to your Free Fire account.
Guest profiles don’t work on this page, so if you have one, you should link it to any one of the provided platforms. Perform the binding process by going to the in-game settings of the game.
Step 3: After logging in, you will find the bar to input redeem codes. Accurately insert one without making any typos.
Step 4: The last step is to click the Confirm button. The redemption status of the code you used will be displayed on your screen, indicating whether or not this entire process was successful.
You can navigate to Free Fire’s mail section to claim the redeemed rewards.
