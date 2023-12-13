Garena Free Fire codes for December 13, 2023: Get free vouchers and skins

The use of Free Fire redeem codes is among the best ways to get free rewards in the battle royale title. Unlike the other means of obtaining in-game items, redeem codes do not require players to put in much effort. To use one, you must head to a portal called the Rewards Redemption Site and enter it in the designated space there.
After entering the redeem code correctly, the rewards associated with it will be delivered to your in-game account within 24 hours. You can claim them through the mail section in the title.
Free Fire redeem codes for vouchers and skins (December 13, 2023)
Here are a few Free Fire redeem codes that you can use to receive vouchers and skins in the battle royale title:
Vouchers
- HHNAT6VKQ9R7
- TDK4JWN6RD6
- FFDBGQWPNHJX
- V44ZZ5YY7CBS
- XFW4Z6Q882WY
- 4TPQRDQJHVP4
- WD2ATK3ZEA55
- E2F86ZREMK49
- HFNSJ6W74Z48
- 2FG94YCW9VMV
Skins
- MCPTFNXZF4TA
- FF11HHGCGK3B
- FF11WFNPP956
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- FF10617KGUF9
- FF119MB3PFA5
- ZYPPXWRWIAHD
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- FF11DAKX4WHV
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- ZRJAPH294KV5
- Y6ACLK7KUD1N
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- SARG886AV5GR
- FF1164XNJZ2V
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- X99TK56XDJ4X
Note: Given that the redeem codes above possess uncertain expiration dates and server restrictions, they might not function for everyone. If you face an error while using them, you must wait for Garena to release new redeem codes for your server.
How to use Free Fire redeem codes
Step 1: Go to the Rewards Redemption Site. You can get to the website directly using this URL: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2: Now, you must log in. There will be six platforms on the screen, and you must choose the one linked to your FF account to sign in.
You cannot use guest accounts for the redemption process. This means you must have your accounts linked to any one of the platforms.
Step 3: Enter a redeem code inside the text field on the screen. Ensure that you input it without making any mistakes.
Step 4: Once the redeem code is in the text box, click the “Confirm” button. Upon clicking the button, a dialog box displaying the redemption status will pop up on the screen.
If the process is successful, the Free Fire rewards of the redeem code will be sent to your in-game mail.
