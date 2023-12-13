Garena Free Fire codes for December 13, 2023: Get free vouchers and skins

The use of Free Fire redeem codes is among the best ways to get free rewards in the battle royale title. Unlike the other means of obtaining in-game items, redeem codes do not require players to put in much effort. To use one, you must head to a portal called the Rewards Redemption Site and enter it in the designated space there.

After entering the redeem code correctly, the rewards associated with it will be delivered to your in-game account within 24 hours. You can claim them through the mail section in the title.

Free Fire redeem codes for vouchers and skins (December 13, 2023)

Here are a few Free Fire redeem codes that you can use to receive vouchers and skins in the battle royale title:

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

TDK4JWN6RD6

FFDBGQWPNHJX

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

XFW4Z6Q882WY

4TPQRDQJHVP4

WD2ATK3ZEA55

E2F86ZREMK49

HFNSJ6W74Z48

2FG94YCW9VMV

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF11WFNPP956

FF10GCGXRNHY

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10617KGUF9

FF119MB3PFA5

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF11DAKX4WHV

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11NJN5YS3E

ZRJAPH294KV5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

W0JJAFV3TU5E

SARG886AV5GR

FF1164XNJZ2V

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

Note: Given that the redeem codes above possess uncertain expiration dates and server restrictions, they might not function for everyone. If you face an error while using them, you must wait for Garena to release new redeem codes for your server.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the Rewards Redemption Site. You can get to the website directly using this URL: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

The website gives you six platforms to use when logging in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Now, you must log in. There will be six platforms on the screen, and you must choose the one linked to your FF account to sign in.

You cannot use guest accounts for the redemption process. This means you must have your accounts linked to any one of the platforms.

Step 3: Enter a redeem code inside the text field on the screen. Ensure that you input it without making any mistakes.

Press "Confirm" once you enter the relevant code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Once the redeem code is in the text box, click the “Confirm” button. Upon clicking the button, a dialog box displaying the redemption status will pop up on the screen.

If the process is successful, the Free Fire rewards of the redeem code will be sent to your in-game mail.

