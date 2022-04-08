Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today (April 8, 2022): Free emote, skin and vouchers

The desire for cosmetic items in Free Fire never ceases, and users are continuously on the lookout to acquire all of the cosmetics the developers incorporate. However, many gamers opt for free-to-play, which means they cannot spend money on diamonds to receive exclusive in-game items.

Consequently, all users of this kind are left looking for additional methods that can reward them with the particular items at no cost. One of the most promising avenues is the use of redeem codes, which are simple to utilize and quickly deliver the rewards.

Note: Players from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game.

Free Fire redeem codes to use on April 8, 2022 for emotes, skins and vouchers

The following is a list of codes that players can use to earn items such as emotes and skins in Garena Free Fire:

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Skins

FF10GCGXRNHY

FFICJGW9NKYT

FF119MB3PFA5

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF10617KGUF9

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11WFNPP956

Vouchers

TFF9VNU6UD9J

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

PACJJTUA29UU

TJ57OSSDN5AP

FFICDCTSL5FT

FFPLUED93XRT

FFBCLQ6S7W25

R9UVPEYJOXZX

Readers can find other redeem codes for the game on this link.

Disclaimer: These codes may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

How to use the official Rewards Redemption Site to claim rewards of Free Fire redeem codes

The process of using Free Fire redeem codes is relatively straightforward, and newer players who still aren't aware of the steps can follow the procedures outlined below:

Step 1: First, users must go to the Rewards Redemption Site, the website where they can use the redemption codes.

Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID and Twitter are the login options (Image via Garena)

With many fake websites on the internet, players must be careful and avoid getting deceived. This link can be used to go to the official one.

Step 2: After that, they can sign in via the suitable method (the option linked to that of their in-game accounts).

If gamers have guest accounts, they must first connect them to one of the available platforms. Once that is completed, they will be able to utilize the codes.

Players must enter the redeem codes into the text box appearing on the screens (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Individuals can finally paste the redeem code into the text box without errors. They can then tap on the 'Confirm' button to complete the redemption.

After a successful procedure, the corresponding rewards for the redeem codes can be claimed through the in-game mail section.

