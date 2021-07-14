Garena Free Fire redeem codes website: All you need to know about FF rewards redemption center

The developers of Free Fire regularly offer numerous freebies like skins, surfboards, backpacks, gun skins, and more through the redeem code. Players seek out these items because insufficient in-game currency impedes their desire to purchase them.

The redemption code can help players procure otherwise impossible items without shelling out in-game currency. Garena has set up a Rewards Redemption Site through which players must redeem most of their Free Fire codes.

Free Fire redeem code website

Steps to follow to redeem Free Fire codes

Step 1: You must first visit the official site through the link that has been given below.

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here

You must sign in through the given platform (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Once you are on the webpage, sign in via the platform linked to your account.

Step 3: After you have logged in, a text field will appear on the screen. Then enter the redeem code in it.

After signing in, you have to enter the code (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Next, click on the confirm button.

Step 5: These items will be added to your account and collected through the mail system.

Important points to remember while using redeem codes

Developers design these codes to work only on a particular server and not worldwide. Therefore, when players try using one for another area, they will face this error message:

"Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region."

Additionally, every redeem code has a specific expiry, and users must take note of it. After the given deadline, the codes are rendered invalid, and an error will be displayed when attempting to use them.

Guest account holders will not get the rewards as redemption is not possible without signing in to the Free Fire ID.

The options available for signing in include the following: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Previously released Free Fire India server redeem codes

YXY3EGTLHGJX: Cupid Scar (7d)

3IBBMSL7AK8G: The Age of Gold Bundle (7d)

W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter (7d)

R9UVPEYJOXZX: 3x Weapon Royale Voucher

XUW3FNK7AV8N: 2x Custom Room Cards

TJ57OSSDN5AP: 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

WLSGJXS5KFYR: AWM Duke Swallowtail (7d)

B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter (7d)

4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle (7d)

Note: Garena released these codes a while ago, and they might have expired.

