Garena Free Fire redeem codes website (FF rewards): All you need to know

As it is with many other popular mobile games, Free Fire has a redemption code mechanism that enables players to obtain various items for free. Garena distributes any such redemption code on its official social media accounts. They must be used promptly since the code expires in a short period of time.

Unlike other methods of getting free in-game items, such as events, redemption codes are a straightforward way of obtaining free rewards without spending diamonds.

Free Fire rewards redemption site

Most Free Fire redemption codes must be redeemed via Garena's dedicated Rewards Redemption Site. The website address is given below.

How to use the website to claim the rewards

Here is the procedure to claim the rewards:

Step 1: Players need to visit the website and sign in through the available options enlisted on the website.

Step 2: After they log in, they must enter the given code in the text field and hit the confirm button.

Step 3: Next, when a dialog box appears, click okay.

Step 4: They can then head to the mail section in-game to collect the rewards.

Eligibility to use the redeem codes

Players must sign-in on the website to use the redemption code from the official website.

Users cannot redeem their rewards with guest accounts and subsequently bind their accounts to one of the available platforms.

Any expired codes cannot be redeemed from the website.

Errors

There are two error messages that players commonly face when they attempt to redeem the code from the website. They are as follows:

This code cannot be used in your region: Users will face this error when trying to use a code that has been meant to be used in other regions.

This code is invalid or redeemed: The gamers will encounter this error during the redemption process if the code they are trying to use has already expired.

In either of the scenarios, users cannot do anything to solve them except waiting for the release of new codes.

Previously released redeem codes for the Indian server

Here are the previously released codes in July 2021:



















































Redeem code Rewards FFPLUED93XRT Diamond Royale Voucher and Double Skull Surfboard FFPLFMSJDKEL Triple Captain power-up FFPLPQXXENMS Bonus 50 points power up FFPLOWHANSMA Triple Captain power up FFPLNZUWMALS Bonus 50 Points power-up

