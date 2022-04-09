Garena Free Fire V-Badge requirements revealed: How to get and more

Garena Free Fire's success in recent years has been quite overwhelming, and the game's growth has also provided a chance for the rise of several streamers who contributed back with a promotion. Thus, like many other successful games, Garena Free Fire introduced a partner program for Free Fire.

Streamers who opt-in for the partner program must fulfill a set of conditions to avail themselves of unique benefits. Upon integrating with the game via the Partner Program, players will also receive a V-Badge that serves as a verification symbol for Garena Free Fire alongside many in-game perks.

V-Badge in Garena Free Fire: Everything about the verification process for streamers

FF Partner Program Eligibility criteria (Image via Garena)

Indian players must note that the FF program is currently not taking in any applications in their country amid the game's ban. Thus, they will have to wait for an official update from the developers' side. Meanwhile, the streamers can still have a look at the prerequisites for FF Partner Program as follows:

The creators should have a YouTube channel with at least 100,000 subscribers.

The developers take the channel's activity for the last 30 days into consideration. The content featured on the channel should be around 80% during the given span.

The aggregate of views in the last 30 days should be a minimum of 300,000.

Creators will have to keep consistency in mind for social media activity and content. Moreover, They should also maintain higher quality.

Creators must keep their content non-offensive, engaging, and clean alongside the quality.

Applicants must have a professional and hard-working attitude.

Applicants must also embody the passion and drive for success in content creation.

V-Badge Perks (Image via Garena)

Indian applicants will have to wait for India's dev team or moderators to continue the application process again. However, creators from other servers like Bangladesh, Pakistan, etc., can still apply for the FF program as follows:

Step 1: Open a web browser and use the search engine to get the "Free Fire Partner Program results."

Open a web browser and use the search engine to get the "Free Fire Partner Program results." Step 2: Select the appropriate website and avoid any copycat/fraudulent alternative. (Each server has a different website as per the domain and country).

Select the appropriate website and avoid any copycat/fraudulent alternative. (Each server has a different website as per the domain and country). Step 3: Applicants can reread the eligibility criteria as different servers have slight variations in prerequisites.

Applicants can reread the eligibility criteria as different servers have slight variations in prerequisites. Step 4: After reading, players need to tap on "Join Now," "Apply Now," or a similar button available on the website, redirecting them to a particular form.

After reading, players need to tap on "Join Now," "Apply Now," or a similar button available on the website, redirecting them to a particular form. Step 5: Applicants will have to fill in the required details with authentic proofs if needed. They can submit the details and wait for the response.

The Partner Program is active on other servers (Image via Garena)

Creators will then have to wait for the response from the moderators/dev team. Upon confirmation, they will receive the V-Badge and other Partner Program perks.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul