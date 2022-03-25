Free Fire Partner Program in March 2022: Eligibility, V badge, and other benefits

In light of Free Fire’s increasing worldwide popularity, fields such as content creation and streaming have emerged as lucrative career options. Garena has developed a Partner Program to assist users who operate in such areas, allowing them to gain more exposure and benefit from it.

Members of this specific program will be eligible to earn a slew of perks to aid them in their progress. However, before gamers submit their applications, they must first meet a set of requirements, i.e., the eligibility criteria.

Note: Users from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game.

Details about Free Fire Partner Program in March 2022

V Badge and other benefits

List of benefits mentioned by the developers (Image via Garena)

There are numerous perks offered, including the exclusive V Badge, which is often sought after by a majority of the community. Here’s a list of the ones mentioned on the official Partner Program website:

In-game rewards like custom room cards and diamonds

Advance access to content and official observer client

Official feature on the game’s social media handles

In-game codes for giveaways

Communication with the game’s team

Invites to tournaments and esports events

Exclusive merchandise

Financial compensation

The financial compensation is only for channels that have over 5,00,000 subscribers and 95% Free Fire-based content.

Requirements

Here are the aspects that must be met (Image via Garena)

Players must meet the following requirements to send their application:

Channels with 1,00,00 subscribers

At least 3,00,00 channel views and 80% Free Fire-related content in the last 30 days

Consistent social media activity and content quality

Content that is non-offensive, clean, and engaging

Willingness to work hard and professionalism

Passion for gaming, as well as a drive to succeed together

It should be remembered that meeting all these won’t guarantee them a spot in the program, and the best candidates only get selected.

How to register

Users can tap on the Apply Now button to access the form (Image via Garena)

The steps mentioned below can be followed by up-and-rising content creators:

Step 1: Go to the official Partner Program website of Free Fire and press the ‘Apply Now’ option.

Step 2: They will be redirected to a Google Form, where they must enter the necessary details.

Step 3: Finally, players can complete the application by submitting the form.

Garena’s team will review it, and selected individuals will become eligible for the benefits above.

Edited by Ravi Iyer