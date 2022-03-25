Free Fire Partner Program in March 2022: Eligibility, V badge, and other benefits

In light of Free Fire’s increasing worldwide popularity, fields such as content creation and streaming have emerged as lucrative career options. Garena has developed a Partner Program to assist users who operate in such areas, allowing them to gain more exposure and benefit from it.
Members of this specific program will be eligible to earn a slew of perks to aid them in their progress. However, before gamers submit their applications, they must first meet a set of requirements, i.e., the eligibility criteria.
Note: Users from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game.
Details about Free Fire Partner Program in March 2022
V Badge and other benefits
There are numerous perks offered, including the exclusive V Badge, which is often sought after by a majority of the community. Here’s a list of the ones mentioned on the official Partner Program website:
- In-game rewards like custom room cards and diamonds
- Advance access to content and official observer client
- Official feature on the game’s social media handles
- In-game codes for giveaways
- Communication with the game’s team
- Invites to tournaments and esports events
- Exclusive merchandise
- Financial compensation
The financial compensation is only for channels that have over 5,00,000 subscribers and 95% Free Fire-based content.
Requirements
Players must meet the following requirements to send their application:
- Channels with 1,00,00 subscribers
- At least 3,00,00 channel views and 80% Free Fire-related content in the last 30 days
- Consistent social media activity and content quality
- Content that is non-offensive, clean, and engaging
- Willingness to work hard and professionalism
- Passion for gaming, as well as a drive to succeed together
It should be remembered that meeting all these won’t guarantee them a spot in the program, and the best candidates only get selected.
How to register
The steps mentioned below can be followed by up-and-rising content creators:
Step 1: Go to the official Partner Program website of Free Fire and press the ‘Apply Now’ option.
Step 2: They will be redirected to a Google Form, where they must enter the necessary details.
Step 3: Finally, players can complete the application by submitting the form.
Garena’s team will review it, and selected individuals will become eligible for the benefits above.