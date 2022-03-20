Garena Free Fire vs Apex Legends Mobile: Which game has better graphics?

Amidst all the wait, build-up, beta testing, and a slight delay, Apex Legends Mobile finally received a soft launch on March 7, 2022. Respawn Entertainment restricted the limited regional release to only 10 countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, and more.

The release was met with positive reactions from fans who have already drawn comparisons with COD: Mobile and PUBG Mobile. Free Fire, on the other hand, has encountered a setback in terms of ban from the Indian Market, while its MAX variant is still accessible.

Although both Apex Legends Mobile and Free Fire cater to different audiences, the following section will cover an analytical comparison of both the games' minimum specifications and graphics.

A comparison of graphics between Apex Legends Mobile and Garena Free Fire

System requirements and game engine

Apex Legends Mobile

Android:

Android: 6.0 or later

RAM: 2 GB on some devices, while 3 GB on the majority of smartphones

Free space: Almost 4 GB

iOS:

iPhone: 6S or later

iOS: 11.0 or later

At least 2GB RAM

Free space: Almost 4 GB

The game uses Unreal Engine 4.

Garena Free Fire

Android:

Android: 4.4 or later

RAM: 1GB (3 GB for smoother gaming experience)

Free space: More than 1.5GB

iOS:

iPhone: 5s or later

iOS: 9 or later

Free space: More than 1.5GB

Unity is the game engine for Garena Free Fire.

Comparison of graphics

Apex Legends

The mobile-game variant of Apex Legends features the design of the original game. Developers have done a great job optimizing the graphics and the game physics for Android and iOS.

The in-game settings provide a wide range of optimizations that players can adjust as per efficiency and performance. One can use the lowest settings when they are using a mid-range smartphone.

The lowest graphics quality of the game is relatively smooth and less realistic, but as players enhance the settings, the experience becomes immersive. Players don't face many stutters despite using UHD adjustments while playing on a high-end device.

Free Fire

Free Fire, on the other hand, is specifically meant for lower-end devices, and thus, the output is not as impressive as the smartphone-variant of Apex Legends. The graphics are underwhelming, and the game physics are also not up-to-mark.

Players can enhance the graphics' output via display settings, which can enhance the frame rate but doesn't improve the quality to a significant amount. Therefore, Garena Free Fire MAX is a better alternative in terms of graphics quality.

Hence, it is pretty clear by comparison that Apex Legends' mobile-variant is miles ahead of Free Fire and even its MAX variant when it comes to graphics.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India as of February 14, 2022.

