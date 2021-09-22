Garena Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile: Graphics, system requirements, framerate support, and more comparisons

In the world of battle royale games, PUBG Mobile is by far the most popular name. However, the competition is stiff as Garena Free Fire has garnered unreal popularity in recent years.

Even though the two titles focus on the same gaming genre, they are quite different from each other. And quite frequently, players end up comparing one against the other. They also end up engaging in friendly banter regarding the game.

PUBG MOBILE @PUBGMOBILE



Join the RPM3 Giveaway Event and you could win a Royale Pass Elite Upgrade!



Check out the full details here:



#pubgmobile #PUBGMRPM3 It's time for an UPGRADE! 🔧Join the RPM3 Giveaway Event and you could win a Royale Pass Elite Upgrade!Check out the full details here: gleam.io/tQsSX/rpm3-giv… It's time for an UPGRADE! 🔧



Join the RPM3 Giveaway Event and you could win a Royale Pass Elite Upgrade!



Check out the full details here: gleam.io/tQsSX/rpm3-giv…



#pubgmobile #PUBGMRPM3 https://t.co/nhJItPiIym

While a healthy competition exists within PUBG Mobile and Free Fire players, everyone is eager to know how these two games fare against each other.

This article will compare the basic aspects of the games to give players a better picture.

Comparing Free Fire with PUBG Mobile

1) System requirements

The basic aspect of any game is the system requirement it needs to run seamlessly on a device. PUBG Mobile requires a minimum of 2 GB RAM along with Android version 5.1.1 or above.

On the other hand, Garena Free Fire is accessible on devices with just 1 GB of RAM. The device should have an Android version 4.1.1 or above to run the game.

As per the system specifications, Garena Free Fire is widely available and can be played on low-end devices as well.

2) Graphics

The high system requirement of PUBG Mobile is a clear indicator that the game offers a smooth graphical output. Players have the liberty to choose a variety of graphics options and experience more realistic gameplay. The UltraHDR settings make the battle royale experience even more enjoyable.

Garena Free Fire, on the other hand, packs decent gaming graphics. The game has been developed to include low-end devices. Hence, there are some restrictions regarding the graphical output. However, players can adjust the graphics settings to HD mode and experience a decent game.

3) Framerate support

Another major difference between the two titles is regarding the framerates. PUBG Mobile, being the more advanced one, offers a pretty good framerate, and certain devices can notch up to 90 FPS. On average, gamers can experience somewhere around 60-90 FPS for PUBG Mobile.

The low system requirements of Garena Free Fire restrict the framerates from going beyond 60 FPS. Since a wide range of devices is used, players often experience around 30-60 FPS of gaming on Garena Free Fire.

Also Read

From the above comparisons, it is evident that PUBG Mobile emerges as the better one. With advanced gaming graphics and high system requirements, the title appeals to a higher audience. Players get an exquisite battle royale experience from PUBG Mobile.

Garena Free Fire's low system requirements make it the best choice for low-end devices. It includes gamers from all sections of society and hence has become quite popular in recent times.

Edited by Shaheen Banu