Garena releases eighth Magic Cube mission in Free Fire MAX

Indian Free Fire MAX fans are having a ball with Diwali-themed Light Fest. Every day, new rewards make their way into the game as players get a chance to grab collectibles like costume bundles, legendary gun skins, pets, and other cosmetics.

The daily Magic Cube missions are also active, and developers have unveiled the eighth task (Light Fest series). The latest Magic Cube mission is related to the Clash Squad mode in Garena Free Fire MAX, and players will get 10 free Cube Fragments upon completion.

A step-by-step to claiming 10 free Cube Fragments in Free Fire MAX

The eighth Magic Cube mission is available in the game now (Image via Garena)

Per the schedule, the eight missions for the free Cube Fragments went live in the game on 21 October 2022 and will stay active until the end of 22 October. Thus, gamers have a great chance to grab another 10 free Cube Fragments by completing the following task:

Get Booyah three times in Clash Squad mode

Claiming Booyah is easier at a lower EXP level (and rank) in either of casual or ranked CS match. However, if players have a higher tier (or EXP level), claiming Booyahs in the game becomes difficult. Therefore, users at higher CS-ranked tiers should play with their in-game friends to get better coordination and claim Booyah frequently.

How to complete the eighth Magic Cube mission in Free Fire MAX?

How to complete the eighth Magic Cube mission in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Here's a step-by-step guide that you should follow to complete the eighth Magic Cube mission in the game:

Step 1: Open the game and sign in using your preferred method.

If you use a guest alternative to log into the game, ensure to bind your account. You can link your guest account with any platform without hassle, but the same platform cannot be attached to two different Player IDs.

Step 2: Select the game mode section in the lobby.

Play any Clash Squad mode match to complete the latest Magic Cube mission in the game (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Choose CS-Ranked or Clash Squad (casual) to start playing.

You can also join a regular squad, including your in-game teammates, to get better results in the game.

Step 4: Start playing Clash Squad matches and try to claim three Booyahs as soon as possible.

Remember that you have time till the end of 22 October 2022, so you should focus on completing the task before the deadline.

Step 5: After claiming three Booyahs in CS matches, return to the lobby and tap the calendar icon to open the in-game event section.

Step 6: You should stay on the "Light Fest" tab and choose "8: Booyah in CS" to access the eighth Magic Cube mission.

Step 7: Tap the claim button to get the 10 Cube Fragments.

Besides the eighth Magic Cube mission, ensure to check the seventh mission in Free Fire MAX under the Light Fest tab. If the seventh mission is still active and incomplete, you can focus on completing the same before the end of 21 October 2022.

