Garena releases 7th Magic Cube mission in Free Fire MAX

The ongoing Diwali-themed Light Fest has provided Indian Free Fire MAX fans with multiple options to obtain cosmetics and other rewards. Players can find a wide range of collectibles, including costume bundles, emotes, pets, legendary guns, item skins, vouchers, cards, weapon loot crates, and many more.

Besides the regular rewards, Garena has also ensured that fans get to claim free Cube Fragments and Magic Cube via Light Fest missions. On Thursday, October 20, 2022, the seventh Magic Cube mission arrived in-game, offering players yet another 10 Cube Fragments for free.

In the following section, readers can learn more about Free Fire MAX's seventh Magic Cube mission.

Seventh Magic Cube mission: How to claim 10 Cube Fragments for free in Free Fire MAX

The seventh Magic Cube mission is now available in the game (Image via Garena)

As expected, the seventh Magic Cube mission became available in the game earlier today, i.e., on October 20, 2022. Much like the previous tasks, the seventh mission also offers 10 free Cube Fragments if players are able to complete this objective:

Deal 5000 damage in Free Fire MAX

One can readily complete the required task in any casual or ranked game mode barring custom rooms and training grounds. It may likely take players multiple matches in the Battle Royale, Clash Squad, or Lone Wolf modes to obtain a total of 5000 damage.

Interested players can continue to accumulate damage before October 21 to potentially obtain 10 Cube Fragments from the seventh Magic Cube Mission.

A step-by-step guide to getting 10 free Cube Fragments via the seventh Magic Cube Mission

You will have to deal 5000 damage in Garena Free Fire's MAX variant to get 10 free Cube Fragments (Image via Garena)

Here's how you can grab 10 Cube Fragments for free in Free Fire MAX by completing the seventh Magic Cube mission:

Step 1: Use your mobile, tablet, or PC (for Android emulator users only) to access the game.

Step 2: Login by choosing your preferred account/method.

Note: If you have a guest account in FF/FF MAX, it is beneficial to bind your ID to a specific platform available in the game. This will help you avoid losing in-game data and progress. It should be noted that guest profiles do not offer the luxury of synchronization and can easily lose in-game progress upon uninstallation.

Step 3: After logging in, you must tap the game mode section in the lobby and start playing. The requirement of the mission is to deal 5000 damage in any casual or ranked mode (Battle Royale, Clash Squad, or Lone Wolf).

Step 4: Return to the lobby once you feel that you have accumulated at least 5000 damage across the game modes. Tap on the calendar icon to access the Free Fire MAX event section.

Step 5: Under the Light Fest tab, choose "7: Deal Damage" and get the rewards. However, if the event shows less damage than 5000, you will have to continue playing to hit the required damage to claim free Cube Fragments in Free Fire MAX.

The sixth Magic Cube mission (Image via Garena)

The sixth Magic Cube mission is still active and is expected to expire soon, so interested players can also complete it to grab another 10 Cube Fragments. The featured task of the sixth mission is to revive at least two teammates in the game.

