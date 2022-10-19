Garena releases sixth Magic Cube mission in Free Fire MAX

The Magic Cube is one of the most sought-after items in Free Fire MAX since it can be redeemed for a variety of unique costume bundles. However, obtaining this Cube is not an easy task, and there are only a few ways for gamers to acquire it.

Thanks to the ongoing Light Fest celebrations on the Indian server, the developers plan to give out two Magic Cubes to players. One Cube will be provided on the peak day, i.e., 24 October, while the other can be obtained after collecting 100x Magic Cube Fragments by completing different daily missions.

Earlier today, the 6th Daily Mission was added to the game, requiring users to complete the simple task of helping their teammates up. All the details about this latest mission are provided below.

Mission 6 of free Magic Cube Fragments added to Free Fire MAX

The 6th mission, i.e., “Help Up Teammates”, was added today to Free Fire MAX and will remain active until 20 October. Based on this information, users will have two days to complete the mission of “Help 2 Teammates Up.”

Since there has been no mention of a particular game mode, players can try completing this mission in any of their preferred ones, be it Battle Royale or Clash Squad. Given that they only need to revive two teammates, they should be able to complete this in a single match, but it could take longer based on their playstyles.

Steps to claim 10x Magic Cube tokens in Free Fire MAX

Once you have managed to complete this specific mission, you can check out the steps provided below to get 10x Magic Cube tokens:

Step 1: After opening Free Fire MAX, navigate to the ‘Light Fest’ section by clicking on the symbol indicated below:

Click on this icon to visit "Light Fest" section (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The various events will be presented on your screen, and you must then select “6: Help Up Teammates.”

Select the event and then claim the reward (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, you can press the ‘Claim’ button beside the 10x Magic Cube Fragments to receive them.

Previous mission (5th Mission)

The previous mission will be ending today in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The previous mission, i.e., “Playtime”, commenced in Free Fire MAX on 18 October and will end today on 19 October. It requires users to complete the easy task of playing the game for 60 minutes. They can easily do so by simply diving into their preferred game mode.

Bundles to claim using Magic Cube

Many Magic Cube bundles are currently available (Image via Garena)

The following are the different Magic Cube Bundles that are currently accessible in Free Fire MAX’s in-game store:

Crazy Panda Bundle

Sexy Bunny Bundle

Legionaries Bundle

King’s Sword Bundle

Hunger Strike Bundle

Operation Elite Bundle

Nerves of Steel Bundle

Snappy Bundle

Bladebill Soarer Bundle

Star Gazer Bundle

Night Clown Bundle

Wicked Jester Bundle

The Colossus Bundle

Silver Titan Bundle

Mystic Seeker Bundle

Arcane Seeker Bundle

Fury Tribe Bundle

Flaro Tribe Bundle

Doctor Red Bundle

Doctor Scarlette Bundle

Inking Affection Bundle

Magma Bionicon Bundle

Considering that two Magic Cubes will be made available to gamers, they can claim any two of the preferred bundles based on their preferences on 24 October 2022.

Click on this link to find the best Magic Cube bundles currently available.

