Garena releases sixth Magic Cube mission in Free Fire MAX

The Magic Cube is one of the most sought-after items in Free Fire MAX since it can be redeemed for a variety of unique costume bundles. However, obtaining this Cube is not an easy task, and there are only a few ways for gamers to acquire it.
Thanks to the ongoing Light Fest celebrations on the Indian server, the developers plan to give out two Magic Cubes to players. One Cube will be provided on the peak day, i.e., 24 October, while the other can be obtained after collecting 100x Magic Cube Fragments by completing different daily missions.
Earlier today, the 6th Daily Mission was added to the game, requiring users to complete the simple task of helping their teammates up. All the details about this latest mission are provided below.
Mission 6 of free Magic Cube Fragments added to Free Fire MAX
The 6th mission, i.e., “Help Up Teammates”, was added today to Free Fire MAX and will remain active until 20 October. Based on this information, users will have two days to complete the mission of “Help 2 Teammates Up.”
Since there has been no mention of a particular game mode, players can try completing this mission in any of their preferred ones, be it Battle Royale or Clash Squad. Given that they only need to revive two teammates, they should be able to complete this in a single match, but it could take longer based on their playstyles.
Steps to claim 10x Magic Cube tokens in Free Fire MAX
Once you have managed to complete this specific mission, you can check out the steps provided below to get 10x Magic Cube tokens:
Step 1: After opening Free Fire MAX, navigate to the ‘Light Fest’ section by clicking on the symbol indicated below:
Step 2: The various events will be presented on your screen, and you must then select “6: Help Up Teammates.”
Step 3: Finally, you can press the ‘Claim’ button beside the 10x Magic Cube Fragments to receive them.
Previous mission (5th Mission)
The previous mission, i.e., “Playtime”, commenced in Free Fire MAX on 18 October and will end today on 19 October. It requires users to complete the easy task of playing the game for 60 minutes. They can easily do so by simply diving into their preferred game mode.
Bundles to claim using Magic Cube
The following are the different Magic Cube Bundles that are currently accessible in Free Fire MAX’s in-game store:
- Crazy Panda Bundle
- Sexy Bunny Bundle
- Legionaries Bundle
- King’s Sword Bundle
- Hunger Strike Bundle
- Operation Elite Bundle
- Nerves of Steel Bundle
- Snappy Bundle
- Bladebill Soarer Bundle
- Star Gazer Bundle
- Night Clown Bundle
- Wicked Jester Bundle
- The Colossus Bundle
- Silver Titan Bundle
- Mystic Seeker Bundle
- Arcane Seeker Bundle
- Fury Tribe Bundle
- Flaro Tribe Bundle
- Doctor Red Bundle
- Doctor Scarlette Bundle
- Inking Affection Bundle
- Magma Bionicon Bundle
Considering that two Magic Cubes will be made available to gamers, they can claim any two of the preferred bundles based on their preferences on 24 October 2022.
Click on this link to find the best Magic Cube bundles currently available.