Free Fire MAX 5th Magic Cube Mission: Get 10 Cube Fragments for free today

The Light Fest events are active for Free Fire MAX's Indian server, and fans have multiple options to grab free rewards in the game. As scheduled, the fifth Magic Cube mission is available now, and players can start grinding to get 10 free Cube Fragments in the game.

The Magic Cube missions are a part of the Light Fest series and will continue until October 23. Each quest will provide 10 free Cube Fragments, and players will get two days to complete the featured tasks. Hence, one should hurry and not miss the chance to claim the Cube Fragments.

In the following section, readers can find more details about the fifth Magic Cube mission.

Claim 10 free Cube Fragments by completing the fifth Magic Cube mission in Free Fire MAX (Indian server)

The new Magic Cube mission became available on October 18 (Image via Garena)

The fifth mission went live in the game on Tuesday, October 18, at 4:00 am (IST), and as per the schedule, it will remain online until October 20, 3:59:59 am (IST). Hence gamers have precisely two days to complete the following task and get 10 Cube Fragments for free:

Play 60 minutes in the game

Players can complete the simple task in small installments by taking breaks. However, they can only finish it in casual or ranked game modes, which means the time spent in custom rooms or training grounds will not count.

How to claim 10 Cube Fragments via the fifth Magic Cube mission?

The fifth mission is based on clocking a specific playtime in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Here's how you can get free Cube Fragments in Garena Free Fire's MAX variant (Indian server):

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire MAX on your smartphone, tablet, or PC (For Android emulator users only).

Step 2: Sign in using your preferred account/method.

Note: If you are using a guest account to log into the game, you must bind your ID to a particular platform to avoid losing your in-game data. Guest profiles do not provide the luxury of synchronization and can lose in-game progress upon uninstallation.

Step 3: On the lobby's main screen, tap the mode and start playing. You are required to reach 60 minutes of playtime in any casual or ranked mode (Battle Royale, Clash Squad, or Lone Wolf).

You can complete the task by taking breaks and dividing it into parts.

Step 4: Return to the lobby after playing the game for enough time and tap on the calendar icon to access the Free Fire MAX event section.

Step 5: Under the Light Fest tab, select "5: Playtime" and claim the rewards. However, if you haven't reached the designated time, play more matches and return later to claim free Cube Fragments in Free Fire MAX.

As of this writing, the fourth Magic Cube mission is also active in Free Fire MAX. It requires players to travel 5000 meters in the game, which one can readily complete in Battle Royale mode.

Therefore, players should ensure they complete the fourth mission before October 19, 3:59:59 am (IST), to get 10 more Cube Fragments for free.

