Garena releases fourth Magic Cube mission in Free Fire MAX

Magic Cubes are extremely valuable in Free Fire MAX since players can exchange them for an enticing bundle for free. Although obtaining this cube is not the easiest of tasks, Garena is now giving away two of them for free as part of the Light Fest that is currently going on. Players may obtain one of them by completing the daily missions.

Each day, the developers will roll out new missions, the successful completion of which will reward the player with 10 more Cube Fragments. There are ten missions like this one, and if you complete them all, you can earn a total of 100 Cube Fragments, which may be exchanged for a free Magic Cube.

The mission for the fourth day is now available in the game. It requires traveling a particular distance to get the rewards.

Free 10x Cube Fragments in Free Fire MAX

You will have to travel 5000 meters to get the rewards (Image via Garena)

After the conclusion of the previous mission, the developers incorporated the fourth one on the Indian server. Similar to the previous missions, it will only be valid for two days, i.e., October 17 and 18.

During this period, you will have to travel a total of 5000 meters within the game to complete the objective and receive 10x Cube Fragments. Since the developers have not set any particular restrictions, it will be better to complete this requirement in the battle royale mode.

Steps to collect free Cube fragments in Free Fire MAX

You may follow these instructions to get the free Cube fragments in Free Fire MAX:

Play any game mode and travel for 5000 meters (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Access your account within the battle royale title and then engage in any game mode to travel a particular distance.

Once the said mission is accomplished, you may collect the rewards from the particular event interface.

Step 2: Open the events tab by clicking on the calendar option on the right side.

Select the '4: Travel Distance' tab and click the claim button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select the Travel Distance section under the Light Fest tab.

Step 4: Finally, click the claim button beside the 10x Cube Fragments to obtain them.

You will need 100x such fragments for the Magic Cube, and once you have them in enough quantity, these may be traded from the redeem section of the store.

Although it may take a considerable amount of time to complete this objective, it is in your best interest to do so since failing will prevent you from collecting the 100 fragments needed to obtain the free Magic Cube.

Second free Magic Cube in Free Fire MAX

You may get a second Magic Cube on the peak day (Image via Garena)

As per the highlights available in Free Fire MAX, Garena will provide the second Magic Cube as a playtime reward on the peak day of the Light Fest celebrations. This means you will have to play the battle royale title for a particular duration to get the reward.

The entire community eagerly looks forward to the same as it would be comparatively easier than the daily missions.

