Guide to use Free Fire redeem codes in 5 easy steps

Garena Free Fire boasts a pretty diverse line-up of collectibles that players can acquire. The wide range of in-game items includes skins for different accessories, characters, pets, outfit sets, and emotes. Players can unlock these in-game collectibles via the store, Lucky Royale, and special events.

Users need to spend hefty amounts of diamonds most of the time to procure their desired in-game items. Spending diamonds is not possible for every player as the majority of Free Fire's userbase constitutes teenagers who are not financially independent yet.

However, the redeem codes come to the rescue as they allow users to obtain rewards for free. Redeemable in-game prizes can be permanent or temporary.

Garena Free Fire: A step-by-step guide on how to use redeem codes

Users can obtain multiple items through redeem codes (Image via Garena)

Garena has a specific reward redemption webpage on the game's site that allows users to redeem rare items using codes available for a limited period of time. .

The site will also ask for a specific login method (the one linked to the Free Fire UID). Therefore, players should remember the required account before visiting Garena's website.

Users should follow the steps given below to use the redeem codes:

Step 1: Copy the redeem codes from Sportskeeda's "Redeem Code Today" page. Players will be able to spot an array of codes alongside their specific rewards and servers.

Step 2: Visit the rewards redemption webpage using this link.

Login using the account linked with in-game UID (Google in this case) {Image via Garena}

Step 3: Login using the account players use to sign in to the game.

Paste the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: After logging in successfully, paste the code in the box.

The code had expired in this case (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Tap confirm, and the webpage will automatically send the redeemed rewards to the player's account via in-game mail within 24 hours.

However, if the code has expired or already been used, players will have to repeat the process with other valid codes.

Note: Players cannot redeem rewards using their guest accounts, and they will have to bind the account with Facebook or VK to receive any prizes.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan